Top 5 drift cars in GTA Online as of January 2021

Plenty of drift cars have maintained an excellent reputation in GTA Online as of January 2021.

Some players believe that all cars in GTA online could qualify as a drift car. While true to an extent, the best drift cars are often the most accessible and tend to have multiple drifting options. The drift car's prices will be listed, but customization options to enhance the drifting experience won't be included for simplicity.

As these drift cars were excellent in GTA Online for years, it shouldn't be a surprise to see their dominance continue into January 2021 and the years to come. As usual, this list is formulated with the general player base's perception alongside some GTA Online pros

Top five drift cars in GTA Online (January 2021)

#5 - Faction



The Willard Faction isn't an obvious contender for a top five best drift cars in GTA Online at first glance. However, its insanely low price ($36,000) makes it the most accessible car with good drifting capabilities.

Not only that, but it actually outperforms some more expensive cars, making it an underrated yet reliable option for players with a minimal budget. If a player wishes to invest in a drift car and they're new to the game, then the Willard Faction is an excellent choice to get started with.

#4 - Comet Retro Custom



The Comet Retro Custom is an underrated yet satisfying drift car to master. Outside of drifting, it has pretty excellent stats for a moderately-priced drift car ($745,000 total).

For drifting, the Comet Retro Custom has the potential to spin out in the hands of lesser-experienced players. However, the more skilled player base can use that to their advantage, allowing them to drift effortlessly when they want to.

#3 - Schwartzer



The Schwartzer is another classic car for people with a low budget ($80,000). It isn't as cheap as the Faction, but its performance is slightly higher overall, hence its higher placement on this list of the top five best drift cars in GTA Online in January 2021. It's also the best tutorial drift car for players who wish to get into drifting, given its ease of access and low skill floor.

#2 - Rapid GT



The Rapid GT has always been a reliable car in GTA Online, and its capabilities as a drift car are no different. It feels very satisfying for players who double-clutch to be able to do long drifts and slide their vehicle the way they want it to. By comparison to the Banshee 900R, it's more reliable at the end of a drift, but the latter option has the bonus of community perception.

#1 - Banshee 900R



The Banshee 900R is a nice take on a classic design. Its drifting capabilities are simply superb, and more skilled players can stance quite well with it (remember to make sure the tires aren't bulletproof).

What helps separate the Banshee 900R from some other drift cars is that its good stats and fairly low price ($322,050), making it good in all stages of the game, even in January 2021.