Why players need the Carbine Rifle in GTA Online

GTA Online is not for the faint of heart. Players can be sitting ducks in a lobby full of criminals and hope to survive their blood-thirsty opponents. Conversely, they can walk into the enemy's den sporting a cool outfit and a deadly weapon and start doing what GTA Online was made for - blowing things apart.

Though the virtual market offers many options, choosing the right weapon in the game is not easy. Most weapons featured in GTA Online cost an arm and a leg, hence requiring careful deliberation.

This article looks at one of the most popular weapons featured in GTA Online: The Carbine Rifle.

What makes the Carbine Rifle so desirable in GTA Online

Manufactured by the prestigious Vom Feuer, the Carbine Rifle is a powerful Assault Rifle featured in GTA Online. It is based on the AR-15, the Remington R5 RGP, and the HK416 (real life).

Unlike most cumbersome machine guns in GTA Online, the Carbine Rifle is compact enough to accompany the player on deadly heists and life-threatening quests without slowing them down. It is intimidating enough to send rivals running for the hills.

This weapon comes equipped with a standard magazine of 30 rounds, replaceable with a 60-round magazine to avoid the hassle of reloading the gun every so often. As if that wasn't enough, the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update enabled players to upgrade their Carbine Rifle to a 100-round magazine.

What more could a criminal kingpin ask for?

This firearm's accuracy is enviable, and its destructive power makes it more devastating than the popular Assault Rifle. The latter seems to have little to no edge over the Carbine Rifle as both feature the same range and overall qualities. The fire rate of the Carbine is marginally as well.

Considering no other GTA Online weapon is either unique or smart enough to outclass the Carbine Rifle, it's a must-have purchase and will be the player's best friend in every situation, no matter how dire.

It can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $13000.