Top 5 armored cars in GTA Online (March 2022)

GTA Online is a cruel world that is governed by no laws. The LSPD is a joke, and everyone needs to fend for themselves. This is not a survival game, but it seems so on more occasions than one. Griefers run rampant in almost every lobby, and their sole purpose is to ruin the experience of others.

Free-roam in Online is difficult with these players running around. Free-roam with suitable vehicles is easy, however. This article goes over the best-armored vehicles players can use to avoid losing out to griefers more often.

Best armored cars in GTA Online in March 2022

5) HVY Barrage

The HVY Barrage is described as a weaponized ATV in GTA Online. It can tank up to 5 RPGs or 12 Homing Missiles. The Barrage is a quick vehicle, but it loses out on bullet defense as the vehicle is quite open from all sides.

Handling on this car is very nice, and gamers can get out of sticky situations with ease. In terms of weaponry on the Barrage, the car comes equipped with mounted machine guns in the front and rear.

Gamers can switch those out for 0.50 cal miniguns or grenade launchers. The front minigun can swivel a full 360 degrees, whereas the rear can only pan 160 degrees. This is a great vehicle, but only if it is occupied by multiple passengers.

4) HVY APC

The HVY APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) is a four-seater weaponized armored vehicle in GTA Online. This is an excellent option for new players as it is amphibious (works on land as well as water). It is not submergeable as it functions more like a speed boat than a submarine.

The APC is tanky and can take 8 RPGs and 8 Homing missiles. This is quite rare as the game treats the damage numbers of both weapons quite differently. PvP sees more RPGs being used, and 8 is a pretty high number. RPGs have to be aimed at manually as well.

The APC is well-armed as it comes equipped with a cannon mounted on the roof that can be switched out for a SAM missile launcher. It has a proximity mine dropper in the rear as well. Rear passengers can control the mounter machine guns.

3) Patriot Mil-Spec

GTA Online's Contract DLC brought in quite a few vehicles. A few of them are pretty special as they can be equipped with Imani Tech at the Agency Vehicle Workshop. One of those vehicles is the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec. This is an in-game rendition of the Hummer H1. With the right customizations, it can look quite alike.

This is about armor and defense, so let's get to it. The Mil-Spec is the toughest of all Imani Tech vehicles in the Contract DLC. Imani Tech upgrades allow this vehicle to jam missile locks from all weapons and vehicles.

A specific back panel upgrade can also make the car bulletproof from the back. Speed and handling are not the best on this, but they get the job done.

2) Insurgent Pick Up Custom (IPUC)

The HVY Insurgent Pick Up Custom is an LAPV (Light Armored Personnel Vehicle) in GTA Online. This is a military-issue vehicle that was earlier only accessible during Bunker sale missions. The game later added it in as a purchasable armored truck. The truck can take quite the beating before being destroyed.

With a full plate of armor applied, this beast can endure 27 homing missiles or 14 RPGs at a time. Broomstick lovers won't be able to take this down with the 20 rockets it comes equipped with. A full plate of armor will also restrict players inside from using throwables.

The mounted turret on top can be used by a second passenger. It can either be a machine gun or can be upgraded to a .50 cal minigun. Proximity mines can also be added to this truck. A special blip visible to all players pops up when the vehicle is occupied.

1) HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark is a four-door armored SUV in GTA Online. This was also a part of the Gunrunning update like the IPUC (Insurgent Pick Up Custom).

The Nightshark may not be as weaponized as the IPUC, but it possesses identical defensive specs (27 homing missiles or 14 RPGs). The SUV features two turrets mounted at the front, which are not the best. Where this car really scores over other armored ones is the speed and handling.

The Nightshark is incredibly fast for armored vehicles. The Nightshark also doesn't show up as a special blip on the mini-map.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha