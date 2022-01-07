5 reasons why GTA Online players should get the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a recent arrival to GTA Online, yet it can still catch a player's eye.

This off-road vehicle is based on the real world Hummer H1. The term Mil-Spec is just another way of saying "military standard". GTA Online lobbies can turn into battlefields, which makes this vehicle rather fitting. This is definitely one of the better variants of the Patriot.

The Patriot Mil-Spec can be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It's only been a week since it was released for GTA Online. Nonetheless, many players seem to be enjoying this brand new vehicle. Most reviewers consider it to be a very good purchase.

Five reasons why the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a great investment in GTA Online

5) Good trade price

The Patriot Mil-Spec normally costs $1,710,000, yet players can reduce that price by $427,500. If the player completes 15 Security Contracts in GTA Online, the Patriot Mil-Spec will be available for $1,282,500. However, they must complete these missions as a leader.

$1,282,500 is still a lot of, but players have easier ways of grinding for it. For example, they can take part in various heists (such as Cayo Perico). The Security Contracts themselves also offer decent money.

4) Off road capabilities

Sometimes the concrete streets of Los Santos aren't enough for the players. They also want to traverse the open terrain of Blaine County. Sadly, not every GTA Online vehicle is suited for all types of roads.

Thankfully, the Patriot Mil-Spec is designed with good off-road capabilities. It's not the best in its class, but it can be very serviceable.

3) Smooth driving performance

The Patriot Mil-Spec bares similarities with the Squaddie, specifically its steering response time. Its handling and acceleration is also very good by GTA Online standards. Most players will have an easy time driving this vehicle.

Players can also install various upgrades, such as armor plates and bullet resistant windows. The Patriot Mil-Spec will take a lot of damage before it goes down. Regardless, it should be able to maintain its driving performance.

2) Similarities to GTA 3's bullet-proof Patriot

As seen in the above video, the Patriot Mil-Spec isn't entirely bulletproof. However, its bullet resistance draws parallels to another classic vehicle.

There is a GTA 3 mission known as Marked Man. If the player successfully completes it, they will be rewarded with a bulletproof Patriot. This special vehicle is considerably useful in later missions, especially when dealing with enemies.

A fully upgraded Patriot Mil-Spec is as close as players will get to reliving that experience. GTA Online players can even try to replicate the original design.

1) Imani Tech support

Imani Tech is a game-changer for GTA Online players. With the Agency's Vehicle Workshop, players can install the Missile Lock-On Jammer. As seen in the above video, it's a great way to deter potential griefers.

The Patriot Mil-Spec makes good use of its missile jammer. Unskilled rivals will have a hard time hitting the player. Even if it does happen, the Patriot Mil-Spec can survive multiple blasts with some protective armor. This vehicle is excellent both offensively and defensively.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

