How to get the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is the newest vehicle to arrive in GTA Online's lineup, with some players wondering if it's any good or not.

This new car is the latest one from The Contract's newest vehicles, and it costs $1,710,000 in GTA Online. Players can buy it at its Trade Price of $1,282,500 if they complete 15 Security Contracts beforehand. It's classified as an off-road vehicle, and gamers can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Not only can it withstand several direct rockets, but the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec can also utilize Imani Tech modifications such as the Missile Lock-On Jammer. Thus, it's a vehicle that many GTA Online players might enjoy using.

How GTA Online players can get the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Available now: Mammoth’s Patriot Mil-Spec is the international symbol of self-importance, a boxy behemoth that made the crossover from military to civilian society by shirking standard safety features in pursuit of a more streamlined, brutal aestheticAvailable now: rsg.ms/6599971 Mammoth’s Patriot Mil-Spec is the international symbol of self-importance, a boxy behemoth that made the crossover from military to civilian society by shirking standard safety features in pursuit of a more streamlined, brutal aestheticAvailable now: rsg.ms/6599971 https://t.co/yKeuB3cyyu

Players must go to Southern San Andreas Super Autos to buy the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online. To do so, do the following:

Bring up the phone. Go to the Internet. Go to Southern San Andreas SuperAutos.com. Find the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec and buy it. It will either cost $1,710,000 or $1,282,500, depending on if the player has unlocked its Trade Price or not.

Its design is based on the real-life Hummer H1 SUV, while also resembling GTA Online's Patriot and Squaddie. It uses an AWD drivetrain.

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec Customization

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec has the usual customization options that many GTA Online players can expect from modern cars. However, what separates it from most other vehicles in the game is that it can utilize the best Imani Tech modifications around.

GTA Online players can opt to either use the Remote Control Unit for $235,000 or the Missile Lock-On Jammer for $400,000. This off-road vehicle's ability to withstand several rockets and prevent other players from using lock-on missiles gives it a superb defensive niche in GTA Online.

All Imani Tech modifications and the usual customizations are available at the player's Agency. It's worth noting that its windows are only bullet-resistant, so skilled players can still eliminate a driver through it.

Is the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec worth getting?

As an off-road vehicle, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a useful all-terrain type of vehicle that some players might enjoy. Its defensive qualities are its best attribute, especially since less-skilled griefers will have trouble ruining somebody driving this car.

It does have a machine gun, but it's worth noting that its placement is less than ideal. These guns can shoot at other vehicles, but they will have trouble hitting targets at a low elevation.

Still, its price is low for a new vehicle in GTA Online, especially with its Trade Price at $1,282,500.

