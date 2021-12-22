Which GTA Online vehicles have Imani Tech?

Imani Tech is the latest upgrade for GTA Online vehicles, but it's only available for a few of them.

The Contract update introduced a new character known as Imani. She is a professional hacker who offers a wide range of services. If GTA Online players own an Agency property, they can upgrade it with a personal workshop. This is where Imani will sell them the latest goods.

Imani Tech is exclusive to a few expensive vehicles, such as the Buffalo STX. These special devices range from remote control to redirecting homing missiles. GTA Online lobbies are a hazardous experience, so players need all the help they can get. They just need to know where to look for these upgrades.

A brief overview of GTA Online vehicles with Imani Tech support

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline Imani tech for the new vehicles allows you to install a Missile Lock-on Jammer on your PV or turn it into a remote car you can control from the interaction menu. Imani tech for the new vehicles allows you to install a Missile Lock-on Jammer on your PV or turn it into a remote car you can control from the interaction menu.#GTAOnline https://t.co/FYRkRAX8EY

GTA Online's The Contract update is a major one for players. Imani Tech provides the latest anti-griefing support for a select few vehicles. Keep in mind that this article will only cover vehicles from the update's launch. GTA Online will drip feed newer ones in the next few weeks.

Here is the full list

As of writing, there are a total of four vehicles with Imani Tech support. All of them have been introduced in the latest update for GTA Online. Here are the compatible vehicles that players should look out for:

Buffalo STX ($2,150,000)

($2,150,000) Dewbauchee Champion ($2,995,000)

($2,995,000) Enus Diety ($1,845,000)

($1,845,000) Enus Jubilee ($1,650,000)

These are very expensive vehicles, but players can always unlock the trade prices. Here are the reduced costs for these selected vehicles:

Buffalo STX ($1,612,500)

($1,612,500) Dewbauchee Champion ($2,246,250)

($2,246,250) Enus Diety ($1,383,750)

($1,383,750) Enus Jubilee ($1,237,500)

Trade prices can be unlocked through various means, such as buying the Agency or completing a VIP Contract.

What is Imani Tech?

Imani Tech is only available if players upgrade their Agency with a Vehicle Workshop. Agencies tend to cost over two million dollars, while the workshop itself is worth $800,000. There are two Imani Tech support items in GTA Online:

Remote Control Unit ($235,000)

($235,000) Missile Lock-On Jammer ($400,000)

The Remote Control Unit lets players control their vehicles without being in the driver's seat. While using this mode, players will be given a first-person view. They can even be given access to weapons like machine guns and detonation bombs.

Meanwhile, the Missile Lock-On Jammer will protect vehicles from homing missiles. Other players will no longer be able to auto-lock onto their targets. They will have to manually aim, which relies on their skill.

GTA Online players can definitely use these upgrades

Jack Meadows @OwnerJMDesigns @RockstarGames are we ever going to be able to add both Imani Tech items to our cars in GTA online as it allows us to buy both at same time and there nothing saying that we cant have both of them.Please fix this and make your minds up @RockstarGames are we ever going to be able to add both Imani Tech items to our cars in GTA online as it allows us to buy both at same time and there nothing saying that we cant have both of them.Please fix this and make your minds up

Imani Tech support can be really useful for several reasons. For several years now, GTA Online players have been asking for these features. The Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Jammer will keep players alive in dangerous situations.

Also Read Article Continues below

Unfortunately, GTA Online limits the use of Imani Tech to one item. Some players consider it a wasted opportunity, which is why they hope Rockstar changes it in a future update. It remains to be seen if that's the case. Players may have to wait for more drip feed vehicles in the meantime.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider