A look at the Agency upgrades in GTA Online

Whether it's for work or play, GTA Online players can buy various Agency upgrades.

Agencies are the latest hot property in this new update. The Contract allows players to set up a mutual business with Franklin Clinton. With over four locations to choose from, players can pay anywhere from $2,010,000 to $2,830,000. They are going to need a lot of money for those extra Agency upgrades.

There are six interior customizations within the Agency itself. Some of their prices depend on which version is chosen. While a few are purely for recreational purposes, some of these upgrades are beneficial for gameplay. GTA Online players will have to burn through their wallets to improve their Agencies.

A GTA Online guide on all the Agency upgrades

It seems that it will have a 20 slots garage and a vehicle workshop as an upgrade to the Agency itself.



GTA Online players can buy Agency upgrades on the Dynasty 8 Executive website. They will be given a list to choose from, so they should look over it carefully. Here's what players should know about these interior customizations.

Here are the costs of each upgrade

Just like the real world, money is everything in GTA Online. Before going over what each upgrade does, players need to consider the costs:

Art : Power and Money ($195,000); Pop & Hype ($265,000); Loyalty & Respect ($340,000)

: Power and Money ($195,000); Pop & Hype ($265,000); Loyalty & Respect ($340,000) Wallpaper : See below

: See below Highlight : Charcoal, Sage, Green, Gray, Purple, Red, Brown, Ash, or Moss ($100,000)

: Charcoal, Sage, Green, Gray, Purple, Red, Brown, Ash, or Moss ($100,000) Armory : $720,000

: $720,000 Accomodation : $275,000

: $275,000 Vehicle Workshop: $800,000

There are nine different wallpapers for the interior corridors. For the sake of readability, the costs will be listed below:

Floral ($187,500)

($187,500) Marble ($208,500)

($208,500) Geometric ($232,500)

($232,500) Designer ($259,500)

($259,500) Presidential ($286,500)

($286,500) Exotic ($322,500)

($322,500) Tiled ($360,000)

($360,000) Organic ($400,500)

($400,500) Royal ($442,500)

Buying all of these Agency upgrades will cost millions of dollars, even at the cheapest prices. Players should consider doing the Contract DLC missions to offset the costs.

This is what each upgrade does

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline Imani tech for the new vehicles allows you to install a Missile Lock-on Jammer on your PV or turn it into a remote car you can control from the interaction menu. Imani tech for the new vehicles allows you to install a Missile Lock-on Jammer on your PV or turn it into a remote car you can control from the interaction menu.#GTAOnline https://t.co/FYRkRAX8EY

Here are some brief descriptions of these Agency upgrades:

Art : A collection of paintings and sculptures

: A collection of paintings and sculptures Wallpaper : Decorative walls with artistic touches

: Decorative walls with artistic touches Highlight : The lighting color scheme

: The lighting color scheme Armory : Players can view their selection of weapons and armor, as well as customize them

: Players can view their selection of weapons and armor, as well as customize them Accomodation : A simple room showcase

: A simple room showcase Vehicle Workshop: Players can apply various customizations to four vehicles (Buffalo STX, Champion, Deity, and Jubilee)

The most useful Agency upgrades are the Armory and Vehicle Workshop. Players can use them to customize their weapons and vehicles. The Vehicle Workshop gives them access to very exclusive upgrades, such as the Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Jammer.

