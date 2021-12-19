How to use the Missile Lock-On Jammer in GTA Online

GTA Online players can now protect their vehicles with Missile Lock-On Jammers.

Griefers will always be a problem in populated lobbies, especially with the Oppressor Mk II. Even the youngest players can easily lock onto their opponents. As a result, there is rarely any skill involved. Such cheap tactics can be very frustrating for many players.

The Contract update finally addresses these serious issues. A select few vehicles can now equip the Missile Lock-On Jammer. This forces griefers to manually aim rather than rely on the game itself. Some GTA Online players believe it should've been added years ago, but it's better late than never.

Here is how GTA Online players can apply the Missile Lock-On Jammer

Given the amount of griefers in GTA Online, every player can use this upgrade. The Missile Lock-On Jammer is a huge game changer. Here's what players need to know before they can buy it. This article will also go over the basic requirements for the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Buy the Imani Tech from the Agency

#GTAOnline Imani tech for the new vehicles allows you to install a Missile Lock-on Jammer on your PV or turn it into a remote car you can control from the interaction menu. Imani tech for the new vehicles allows you to install a Missile Lock-on Jammer on your PV or turn it into a remote car you can control from the interaction menu.#GTAOnline https://t.co/FYRkRAX8EY

Players first have to buy a Celebrity Solutions Agency. This new property was introduced in The Contract update. Afterwards, they need to upgrade with a Vehicle Workshop, which gives them access to Imani Tech.

All players have to do is customize their vehicle. Missile Lock-On Jammers cost a grand total of $400,000. Keep in mind that players will need a lot of money to get to this point. The Agency and various upgrades are far more expensive.

Missile Lock-On Jammers are very useful

These upgrades will prevent other players from locking onto the vehicle. It's a major development in the metagame for GTA Online. Most players rely on auto-locking since it's simple and easy to do. They can no longer take the cheap way out, thanks to the Missile Lock-On Jammers.

It's never fun getting a vehicle destroyed by automatic missiles. A lot of players have had to experience this on a constant basis. They can now sleep more soundly when they apply this useful device. Players no longer have to worry about getting blown up by unskilled griefers.

As long as the players know how to drive, they should be good to go. Missile Lock-On Jammers are one of the more practical features in The Contract update. Keep in mind that players can still be targeted if others know how to aim. At the very least, this should widen the skill gap within the lobby.

Potential drawbacks

Jack Meadows @OwnerJMDesigns @RockstarGames are we ever going to be able to add both Imani Tech items to our cars in GTA online as it allows us to buy both at same time and there nothing saying that we cant have both of them.Please fix this and make your minds up @RockstarGames are we ever going to be able to add both Imani Tech items to our cars in GTA online as it allows us to buy both at same time and there nothing saying that we cant have both of them.Please fix this and make your minds up

The biggest problem with the Missile Lock-On Jammer is the paywall. GTA Online players could potentially spend almost $4,000,000, just to gain access to this upgrade. Only the richest can afford this fine luxury.

Another problem is that players can only pick one of the two Imani Tech items. If they buy the Remote Control Unit, they cannot buy the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

With that said, the Missile Lock-On Jammer is still a great purchase. It will significantly reduce frustration by taking away unfair advantages. GTA Online players should definitely consider getting one.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

