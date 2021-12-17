How to unlock the Trade Price for the first batch of new GTA Online vehicles from The Contract DLC

The Contract introduced several new vehicles into GTA Online, a few of which have a Trade Price that one can unlock for cheaper purchases.

Of the newest GTA Online cars, only the following have a Trade Price that players can unlock:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Dewbauchee Champion

Enus Deity

Enus Jubilee

Coincidentally, they can all use the new Imani Tech modifications. This article won't cover the Trade Prices for any future vehicle related to The Contract, which includes:

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Western Motorcycle Company Reever

Nagasaki Shinobi

Överflöd Zeno

Gallivanter Baller ST

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Obey I-Wagen

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Unlocking the Trade Price for The Contract vehicles in GTA Online

Trade Prices are a GTA Online feature that allows players to buy a vehicle for less money than they would pay for otherwise. Not all of the newest cars from The Contract DLC have a Trade Price that gamers can unlock. Those that do have one, have specific requirements that players must fulfill beforehand.

Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normally, the Bravado Buffalo STX would cost players $2,150,000 in GTA Online, but its Trade Price reduces it to $1,612,500. One can unlock its Trade Price by purchasing an Agency. There are four locations associated with this property:

Little Seoul ($2,010,000)

Vespucci Canals ($2,145,000)

Rockford Hills ($2,145,000)

Hawick ($2,830,000)

It doesn't matter which one the player buys; as long as they buy an Agency, they can buy the Bravado Buffalo STX for a lower price. This new property is crucial to The Contract's numerous features, so it should be an easy purchase for most players.

Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Its Trade Price reduces the cost from $2,995,000 to $2,246,250; gamers can unlock it by completing The Contract mission, Studio Time, as the leader. Studio Time is a VIP Contract where the player drives Dr. Dre's car to the studio and eliminates the foes there.

Once they do that successfully, they can save $748,750 when purchasing the Dewbauchee Champion.

Enus Deity

The Enus Deity (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next two vehicles have more generic unlock requirements than the previous two cars. In this case, the player can unlock the Enus Deity's Trade Price by completing ten Security Contracts. Its usual price is $1,845,000, but GTA Online players can buy it at its Trade Price of $1,383,750.

Some Security Contracts include:

Liquidize Assets

Recover Valuables

Rescue Operation

Vehicle Recovery

Franklin Clinton is a new contact that GTA Online players can talk to in The Contract DLC. One of the things they can ask him is "Request Security Contract." From there, they simply need to be a VIP, CEO, or MC President to do these missions.

Enus Jubilee

The Enus Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Enus Jubilee's standard price is $1,650,000, with its Trade Price making its value $1,237,500 in GTA Online. Unlocking its Trade Price is similar to the Enus Deity, except the player must complete 20 Security Contracts.

It doesn't matter which Security Contracts they do. Either way, the Jubilee is the final new car from The Contract DLC's first batch of new vehicles with a Trade Price.

