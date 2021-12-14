5 most awesome Franklin moments in GTA 5

Franklin proved himself time and time again in GTA 5 as he provided one awesome moment after another.

Most of GTA 5 centers around the conflict between Michael and Trevor. At certain times, it feels like Franklin is left out. However, when he does show up, he proves he is just as good. His skills have allowed Franklin to become a successful businessman in the new GTA Online update.

Franklin is a very busy man in GTA 5, so he doesn’t have time for anyone’s nonsense. Players can appreciate how he gets right down to the point. His enemies find out the hard way as they try to mess with Franklin. Here’s a look at some of his best moments in GTA 5.

Five great moments in GTA 5 featuring Franklin

5) Franklin avenges Leonora Johnson

Franklin didn't have to go out of his way to find all 50 letter scraps. Nonetheless, he manages to solve the grisly demise of a Vinewood star. Franklin may be a criminal, but he does believe in street justice. It's as close to heroic as it gets in GTA 5, let alone the entire series.

4) Franklin uses a bulldozer in the Paleto Score

The Paleto Score is the fourth heist in GTA 4, so players better expect heavy reinforcements. The stakes keep getting higher with each passing heist. At some point, Michael and Trevor have to fend off the military.

Franklin is not far behind with his own backup plans. He uses his quick thinking to bring in a bulldozer from a construction site. Franklin manages to shield everybody from the relentless gunfire, allowing them to fight back and escape. He's truly the most valuable player in this GTA 5 mission.

3) Franklin survives a huge shootout against the Ballas

Franklin and Lamar find themselves in trouble once again. The Long Stretch features a major shootout in a warehouse involving rival gangs and the police. Franklin even had to shoot down a helicopter at one point. It's one of the more action-packed missions in GTA 5, almost like it was straight out of a movie.

2) Franklin saves Michael from a slaughterhouse

After Michael and Trevor have a falling out, the former is kidnapped by the Triads. Franklin is forced to save Michael before he suffers a gruesome fate. He manages to clear out an entire factory all by himself. Lester does provide informational support, yet it's Franklin who does most of the work.

It's a significant moment in GTA 5 since the student finally becomes the teacher. Franklin and Michael now have mutual respect for each other. No matter what, Franklin is always there for his friends.

1) Franklin chooses Option C

Out of all the GTA 5 protagonists, it's Franklin who decides their fates. Rather than getting rid of Michael or Trevor, he decides to work together with them. Franklin and the others proceed to destroy all their enemies in a satisfying manner. It was a great way for everybody to ride off into the sunset.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

