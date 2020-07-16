The heist jobs that you need to complete in GTA 5 are a great way to earn big bucks in the game. So, if you want to buy fancy properties and super-cars in GTA 5, all you need to do is successfully complete the heist missions that the game offers.

5 best crews and payouts in GTA 5 heists

Here are the five heists in GTA 5 which will pay you big bucks:

1. The Big Score

As the name suggests, you will get the maximum payment from this heist by choosing the Obvious Approach. Make sure that you choose Taliana to fly the helicopter and make Karim drive the train to get the best results.

Maximum Payment: $201,600,000

2. The Paleto Score

In this heist, you have to make sure that you do not get shot in the back as you will lose money if you do. You can either choose Packie McReary or Daryl Johns as your gunman. However, if you choose Daryl, you will sadly have to leave him behind.

Maximum Payment: $8,016,020

3. The Jewel Store Job

This heist mission offers you decent payment. You can complete this heist quickly if you take the Smart Approach. Ensure that you get a good driver if you want to quickly complete the job.

Maximum Payment: $4,946,153

4. The Bureau Raid

In this heist, you will need to choose the Roof Entry Approach to maximise your earnings. To ensure the best results, you need to pick Norm Richards as your gunman. If you want to make a quick and smooth exit, you can unlock Taliana as your driver. You will also need to pay her less in comparison to Karim.

Maximum Payment: $331,985

5. The Merryweather Heist

This is a heist where you do not need to add any additional crew to your team as the entire heist will be done by the three main characters of GTA 5. The only bad part of this heist is that no one earns anything out of it.

Maximum Payment: 0