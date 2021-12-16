Reminder: GTA Online shuts down on December 16 for the PS3 and Xbox 360

Nothing lasts forever, and GTA Online players on the PS3 and Xbox 360 know that all too well.

December 16, 2021, is the official date that Rockstar Games gave for when GTA Online's servers will permanently shut down for PS3 and Xbox 360. This change shouldn't affect GTA Online players on other platforms such as PC. Once these servers shut down, gamers will never be able to play GTA Online on the PS3 or Xbox 360 again.

These two old-gen consoles were GTA Online's first platforms, with the game launching back on October 1, 2013. Hence, its run would've lasted from October 1, 2013, to December 16, 2021, giving some players nearly eight years of joy.

GTA Online will shut down on December 16, 2021 for PS3 and Xbox 360 players

Details: GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021Details: rsg.ms/7431792 GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021 Details: rsg.ms/7431792 https://t.co/xn5GbMDkCV

Surprisingly, Rockstar Games has made no mention of GTA Online shutting down on those platforms in the week before it inevitably happens. The last time they referenced it was in the above Tweet, which was on June 16, 2021. GTA Online shutting down won't affect a player's ability to play the single-player version of GTA 5.

PS3 and Xbox 360 players were already unable to buy Shark Cards since September 15, 2021. Part of the reason that Rockstar Games gives for the PS3 and Xbox 360 servers going down is:

"-as well as prepare for this Fall's launches of the new expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club, will officially be shutting down on December 16, 2021."

No time is listed on either Rockstar Games' Tweet or through the original Newswire post. Hence, players won't know when it will happen until it happens.

GTA Online's initial run on the PS3 and Xbox 360

The first official artwork for GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online was launched on October 1, 2013. Although the game will be shutting down on December 16, 2021, it's worth mentioning that it hasn't had a significant update in years. The last major update was Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2, which took place back on July 8, 2015.

That means the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online only have content from the following updates:

Beach Bum Update

Content Creator

Capture

Holiday Gifts

Valentine's Day Massacre Special

Business Update

High Life Update

I'm Not a Hipster Update

Independence Day Special

San Andreas Flight School Update

Last Team Standing Update

Festive Surprise

Heists Update

Ill-Gotten Gains Part 1

Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2

Hence, this version of GTA Online never got some of the notable features, such as organizations or The Cayo Perico Heist. On the bright side, it also means that the game wasn't overly focused on homing missiles from futuristic vehicles.

Some GTA Online players react

Most GTA Online players already knew that the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online were shutting down soon. Unsurprisingly, it led to some people feeling nostalgic for it, with many players playing the game for one last time.

Some players will miss playing GTA Online on the PS3 or Xbox 360. One has to remember that not every player transferred their character over to the PS4 or Xbox One. There was still a small fanbase of players who continued to play the game on the PS3 and Xbox 360.

☃️ 𝓗𝓸𝓵𝓲𝓭𝓪𝔂 𝓦𝓸𝓻𝓵𝓭 ☃️ @Huntedwrld My gta online character on ps3 after tomorrow: My gta online character on ps3 after tomorrow: https://t.co/a3QUPptwoI

For those players, their old accounts will be gone forever. Players who care about these old versions should play the game one more time before they permanently lose the chance to do so.

