What GTA Online used to be like for old-school players

Old-school players have seen first-hand how much GTA Online has changed since its original release in 2013.

It's truly the end of an era. Starting December 16th, Rockstar Games will shut down GTA Online for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Most users have already moved onto eight-generation consoles and PC. It has been around six years since the last update (Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2).

GTA Online has its ups and downs; there's no denying that. Gamers can fall off the mountain just as easily as they reach the top. Nonetheless, it is now a nostalgic experience for original players.

As the original servers are shutting down soon, it's a good time to look back at what GTA Online was like back then.

The early days of GTA Online and what it used to be like

It's been almost eight years, yet the entire world has changed (along with the player). The game was different back then.

Rockstar has reached technical capacity on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The organization had no choice but to leave it behind for the PC and future console generations.

Back to the basics - how it all started

GTA Online was relatively simple back then. It was a multiplayer experience where players could perform various jobs, such as street robberies and major heists. It was game theory and natural selection at its finest — players could either team up with others or go against them.

Fans must keep in mind that GTA Online was somewhat grounded at this time. There weren't flying vehicles, destructive monster trucks, or alien technology yet. It had yet to introduce over-the-top features, speaking of which, there was a noticeable lack of business properties back then.

Old-school gamers will remember Gerald from GTA Online. He was a small-time dealer who would give them missions. Just to demonstrate how much has changed since the original release, players still work for him despite becoming millionaires, running successful businesses, and stopping a nuclear war.

Parkour sessions

Although not as popular as it was back in the day, parkour deathmatches were once prominent in GTA Online. How it worked was simple — players designed a course using in-game assets. Although they do not start with weapons, users can get some if they reach the finish line.

Parkour requires careful navigation since falling off will result in starting over. More often than not, if the course was too challenging, the gamers would fight each other in free-for-all fisticuffs. Unfortunately, some could also cheat by creating a course they knew shortcuts to.

It seems like 2016 was the height of popularity for parkour, based on YouTube searches. Back then, it was a different type of deathmatch for GTA Online.

A significant lack of updates

Right off the bat, most major updates were not found in the original version of GTA Online. Whether it was the Doomsday Heist or the Diamond Casino and Resort, these were exclusive to enhanced versions of the game.

As the years went by, players were missing out on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

These updates brought big-time changes to GTA Online, such as newer features, weapons, and vehicles. By comparison, the original versions of GTA Online were stuck in limbo. It was like playing in a time capsule of 2015.

Speaking of which, there were only a few heists available on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The lack of content updates was undoubtedly problematic for the original users. This was all they had besides deathmatches, street races, and random jobs.

Rockstar has long since moved on from these versions.

GTA Online used to be grounded in realism

The most significant difference between old-school GTA Online and the current one is the state of gameplay. With the introduction of futuristic weaponry and vehicles, these tend to dominate the meta-game. Jetpacks, Orbital Cannons, and the Oppressor Mk II are dangerous threats to any lobby.

GTA Online used to be much calmer. The main focus was realistic crimes with vehicles and weapons that match the setting. For the original players, it feels like a completely different game now. It's not a bad thing, per se, but the current direction of GTA Online has led to heated debate.

It's almost goodbye to the original GTA Online

By the end of the year, GTA Online will no longer be in service for the older generation. For many players on the PS3 and Xbox 360, it's the end of a glorious era in GTA history. Unfortunately, they cannot transfer their accounts.

Through highs and lows, GTA Online is a gameplay experience like no other.

