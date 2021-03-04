What do VDM and RDM mean in GTA RP?

VDM and RDM are popular abbreviations in GTA RP that every player should know.

VDM specifically stands for Vehicle Death Match, whilst RDM stands for Random Death Match. These two are not the only abbreviations to learn, but they're two of the most common situations novice roleplayers find themselves in.

GTA RP is all about immersion, so players shouldn't find themselves in situations involving VDM or RDM often, if at all. Once a player understands how easy it is to avoid these sorts of situations, then they can enjoy GTA RP for what it is. Likewise, if a player finds another breaking these rules in an unfun way, then it's also equally important to understand these abbreviations.

VDM and RDM in GTA RP

Image via Midnight RP

Before diving into the topic of these abbreviations, it is vital to understand a few details about GTA RP. GTA RP refers to GTA V, with several mods allowing players to create their own servers. These servers are known as roleplaying servers, hence the name GTA RP.

As roleplaying is noticeably different from regular GTA, there are some obvious differences. Typically, players in GTA RP shouldn't just kill indiscriminately, as most people in real life don't do that. Hence, there is a need for rules to make a GTA RP server work, and that's where abbreviations like VDM and RDM come into play.

What is VDM?

Advertisement

Image via Sahand Bagheri (YouTube)

VDM stands for Vehicle Death Match. As GTA RP tends to be grounded in reality, VDM is a serious matter. Its name might be confusing for players new to the GTA RP scene, so it's important to clarify that it isn't like GTA Online's deathmatches.

More specifically, VDM refers to when a player hits another player's vehicle or just hits another player with one's own vehicle. This is a kickable offense for some servers if it isn't roleplayed out, as it kills immersion to have somebody just ram their vehicle into another's for no discernible reason. It is especially bad if somebody is trying to grief, without it making sense in the context of their characterization.

What is RDM?

Advertisement

Image via Comrade Kennedy (YouTube)

RDM stands for Random Death Match. Like VDM before it, RDM isn't necessarily like the deathmatches found in GTA Online. Apart for random vehicle collisions, RDM is more focused on random players killing off one another. Both players should have the knowledge and expectation that a serious event like that would occur, should it occur.

If a player doesn't follow the GTA RP rules, then it isn't fun for some poor sap trying to play the game the way they want to play it. Instead, they might be forced to uncharacteristically defend themselves if they're constantly getting griefed by another player. Like in VDM, RDM can get players kicked from a server.

VDM and RDM

Image via Daniel Bros Game (YouTube)

Why these abbreviations are important

Advertisement

Image via CoronYTB (YouTube)

Believe it or not, these abbreviations are not the only one of their kind. There are dozens of abbreviations for GTA RP servers, some of which might be specific to certain servers. Considering streamers and YouTubers might use these terms frequently, it is important for players to understand them (especially so they know not to violate the rules).

If a player consistently breaks these rules, they'll likely be banned from joining a GTA RP and just be kicked on sight if they're spotted. GTA RP tends to mimic real life more than regular GTA games do, so it isn't fun for others when some bad apple ruins the immersion.

VDM and RDM aren't always applicable to a scenario

Image via Chadoy (YouTube)

Different GTA RP servers have different rules. Some may be more chaotic and lawless than others. Even in the more "lawful" servers, there may be a character or two that's unhinged for one reason or another. For example, if a player finds themselves randomly killed after an incident with road rage following a VDM, it could play into the story if executed well.