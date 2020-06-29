GTA 5: How to become a cop

Be on the right side of the law in GTA 5 by becoming a police officer.

There are three steps that you need to follow in order to become a cop in GTA 5.

Become a cop in GTA 5. Image: YouTube.

It is no news to GTA 5 players that the activities done by the central characters of GTA 5 are not on the right side of the law. If you want to bring a change and fight against crimes in Los Santos, you can surely become a police officer.

You must know that there is no police academy in GTA 5, where you can apply. Ironically, the only way that you can become a police officer in the game is by stealing a police car. However, this is an illegal way of joining the forces. But hey! It’s GTA 5, so there is an underlying layer of crime in most of the things that you do.

How to become a cop in GTA 5

1. Steal a police car

As mentioned before, stealing a police car in GTA 5 is the first step towards becoming a police officer. You can choose to steal it from the station, or you can cause some trouble in the streets of Los Santos and wait for the police officers to show up. When they do, stealthily steal their vehicle.

2. Select the LSPD option

You need to go to Rockstar Editor and select the Director Mode. After that, you can see the option of Actors in the upper left-hand corner of your screen. Select it and then click on Emergency Services, and then LSPD.

3. Help fellow cops

Once you click the LSPD option, GTA 5 will load from the beginning, and once it starts, you will become a cop! There are no jobs that you can get in GTA 5 as a police officer. So, all you can do is help fellow police officers if you see someone causing trouble.