5 best GTA Roleplay Servers in January 2021

Joining a GTA Roleplay Server does take some elbow greasing, and not all servers out there are worth the players' time and investment.

While GTA Roleplay Servers undeniably offer the ultimate gaming experience, joining a server - especially a popular one - can take weeks, if not months.

In this article, we look at the 5 Best GTA Roleplay Servers that GTA fans should apply for in January 2021.

Best GTA Roleplay Servers in January 2021:

#5 GTA World:

Image via Giorgio coniglio

Developed by a group of masterminds, this is an unrivalled GTA Roleplay Server with over 7000 subscribers.

On a server as populated as GTA World, the player never runs out of things to do, enemies to destroy, milestones to accomplish.

The GTA World Roleplay server hosts, however, an all-text design with no voice recordings, which, much to the delightful surprise of GTA fans, only adds more to the experience of the player.

Advertisement

# 4 Eclipse Roleplay:

Image via pcinvasion

Another flagship server with a strong connection and a solid player base. On weekends, players can find over 250 people online, unwinding hectic weeks in the best possible way.

Compared to its competitors, the Eclipse Roleplay is fully packed with action and challenging missions so that the player always has a GTA high to kick back with.

This server also has a lot of high-paying jobs on offer, so that the player is equipped with a stable stream of income.

#3 Mafia City Roleplay:

Image via rage.mp

As the telltale title suggests, this server hosts more dark games than any other out there.

Advertisement

As if that wasn't enough for a GTA fan, the Mafia City Roleplay is a voice-over roleplay, which in this case, makes those daunting missions seem a lot less challenging.

# 2 Department of Justice Roleplay:

rolla.classified

Department of Justice roleplay is perhaps the oldest GTA roleplay server out there but with a strong base community and solid connection, it leaves a lot of its renowned competitors behind.

Because of the volume of applications they receive, joining the Department of Justice roleplay can sometimes take over a few months, but it is absolutely worth the wait for those who are into heavy, legal style roleplaying.

#1 NoPixel:

Image via gaming pirate

NoPixel is a popular GTA Roleplay server and perhaps every fan's dream. However, owing to the huge number of applications this sever receives everyday, joining this one may take some time.

NoPixel is an action packed roleplay that only allows 32 players at a time to enhance user experience and make the server as strong in connection and response rate as possible.