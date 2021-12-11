“Years away”: Fans react as The Game Awards pass with no GTA 6 announcement from Rockstar

Unsurprisingly, there was no GTA 6 announcement at The Game Awards 2021.

Of course, there was no indication that GTA 6 would even appear at the show. That still didn't stop some fans from being disappointed by its absence, especially when one semi-popular "leak" indicated that Rockstar Games would reveal something. It naturally leads to disappointment, although some gamers should know better than to trust a leak from a random source with no credibility.

There is no GTA 6 announcement on the horizon, and fans will likely have to wait much longer for any substantial news on that front. Until then, gamers continue to wallow in their disappointment.

Fans react to the lack of a GTA 6 announcement at The Game Awards

This reaction is more humorous than many of the Twitter reactions. It's done tongue-in-cheek, but seeing xQc say "GTA 6, here it comes boys" followed by a Raid Shadow Legends ad is pretty funny. The disappointment on his face is amusing, especially since various clips of this moment gained some popularity online.

The Game Awards is a big ceremony, so it wouldn't have been unheard of if a big game like GTA 6 did make its debut here.

For some reason, many gamers believed the random tweet shown above. Anybody who watched The Game Awards 2021 would know that there was nothing newsworthy from Rockstar Games. However, it's understandable why many fans would get their hopes up, as they're desperate for anything GTA 6-related.

The "win back fans' trust" portion refers to some of Rockstar Games' latest blunders, such as the GTA Trilogy's disastrous launch. They weren't the leading developers for that series of games, but its reputation reflected poorly on the company.

Twitter reactions to the lack of GTA 6 news

GTA Detective 🎄❄️ @that1detectiv3 So guys GTA 6 at Game Awards tonight huh. Lmao. So guys GTA 6 at Game Awards tonight huh. Lmao.

Sarcastic tweets are nothing new, yet many gamers share a similar sentiment to the above post. If anybody believed the earlier "leak," they were bound to be disappointed by the lack of any GTA 6 news at The Game Awards.

Usman @SKizzleAXE Thanks for coming on to the stream



Matrix game looks like GTA 6 btw 😂 Thanks for coming on to the streamMatrix game looks like GTA 6 btw 😂 https://t.co/lA18yQwWuR

Another common sentiment that many gamers shared after The Game Awards 2021 presentation was how great the Matrix demo looked. It had impressive graphics and physics, eclipsing games like GTA 5 and Online in that department.

Its open-world elements drew many comparisons to GTA 6, with a few players wishing that the latter game could look as good as this Matrix demo. This demo isn't even a fully-fledged game, yet it serves as a high benchmark for any open-world game to follow.

Mutahar @OrdinaryGamers This GTA 6 leak is looking nice. This GTA 6 leak is looking nice. https://t.co/QdfpEbPlMc

Some Twitter users also jokingly made tweets about the Matrix demo being a GTA 6 leak. Its similarities are noticeable to the GTA series, with many gamers expecting its footage to be used in fake leaks in the future.

Naturally, some players want GTA 6 to look as good as this demo. Its stunning visuals and presentation were some of the main highlights from The Game Awards for some fans.

Disappointed GTA fans

yami @yummytheyami Uhmmm no gta 6 at the game awards???? Sadge Uhmmm no gta 6 at the game awards???? Sadge

Not every player was satisfied with how The Game Awards 2021 went. Some gamers genuinely wanted to see GTA 6. They didn't see anything from the highly anticipated title, making them feel sad and hoping for some announcement next year.

Whether or not they'll get an announcement next year is a different story.

The funniest thing about many fans' disappointment about the lack of GTA 6 news was that Geoff Keighley's Reddit account specifically stated that they are not revealing GTA 6. Hence, some gamers shouldn't have eagerly sat throughout the whole ceremony to see a glimpse of the game.

For those curious, that Reddit post came from an AMA where Geoff Keighley was answering some fans' questions.

regan ♡ @studiocalm sat through 3+ hours of the game awards just for no GTA 6 news or BOTW 2 so cute sat through 3+ hours of the game awards just for no GTA 6 news or BOTW 2 so cute

Not every gamer got the memo. Nothing actually forced players to sit through The Game Awards, but some players' excitement got the better of them.

