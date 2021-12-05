Why a GTA 6 release date could still be well over two years away

The whole gaming community has been waiting for the announcement of GTA 6. There has been no official news about the game but many reputated sources have given the players a hint that it might just be in progress.

While everyone waits for GTA 6, it is rumored that the game will be released around 2025, according to Tom Henderson, a reputed leaker in the gaming industry. Rockstar Games usually announces a title a year or two before its release, and with GTA 6, there is still no news.

Why the release date of GTA 6 could be over two years away

1) The release of the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced trailer

Rockstar Games announced the release of GTA 5 for the next-gen consoles. Although the trailer was met with great criticism, due to the fact that it would be the third-generation release of the game while players still have no information about the sixth installment.

Regardless, it will be Rockstar Games' top priority. The fact that GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced will be released in 2022 gives the indication that the company will wait a while before the next release.

Once GTA 5 is out with the new DLC, the company will wait for enough players to buy and play the game on the new consoles. All this indicates that Rockstar is still working on GTA 5 and as such, is in no rush to reveal anything about GTA 6.

2) The release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

With the release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition spiked with considerable controversy, there is no doubt that Rockstar Games will be working on fixing everything that is broken in the trilogy. The company seems to have much on its plate at the moment, and with the mobile release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition still pending, it can be assumed that it has no time to complete GTA 6 as of yet.

3) Rockstar being called out for Crunch Culture

A few years ago, many employees of Rockstar Games were complaining about being forced to "crunch", i.e., work extended work hours without overtime pay in order to finish projects. This is a common problem in the gaming industry, with employees constantly dealing with long work hours for negligible compensation. The topic has been grabbing an increasing number of headlines in recent years, with a number of exposes by investigative journalists helping drive up awareness.

This issue got the public's attention and Rockstar decided to ease the work hours and embrace a more relaxed work culture. This could be one of the reasons that the release of GTA 6 might just come after two years.

