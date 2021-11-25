Will Rockstar Games be able to sustain GTA Online until GTA 6 releases?

GTA 6 is very unlikely to come out before at least 2025, according to most reputable leakers. Hence, fans of the franchise will have to resort to playing GTA 5 and its online variant until the next game comes out. This article explores if this successful multiplayer game will be able to retain its popularity for that long.

Will GTA Online keep running till the release of GTA 6?

GTA Online is one of the longest-running multiplayer games of its kind, and its popularity shows no signs of dying down. New players are still joining the game while existing ones remain eager to experience the latest updates.

Despite being almost a decade old, the game has no real alternative to it, which contributes to its popularity. The playerbase size has also grown exponentially since the global lockdown. As a result of all this, Rockstar has been dedicating a lot of their attention towards this game for quite some time now.

In fact, this has also drawn criticism from the fanbase for two main reasons. Firstly, they feel that Rockstar only cares about Shark Card purchases in GTA Online, which make up for the bulk of their profits. Secondly, despite running for so long with such a large playerbase, Rockstar hasn't found a solution to the rising hacker issues.

GTA Online is often said to be unplayable on PCs due to the presence of hackers. On the other hand, progress has been slow when it comes to tackling such players. Rockstar has banned some game trainer applications and even punished numerous hackers, but it doesn't seem to be enough unfortunately.

Players expecting a new GTA game to spend their time on have been disappointed as well. Although the Definitive Edition Trilogy was released recently, it turned out to be in a severely broken state. As a result, most fans have lost interest in the remastered games.

The Expanded & Enhanced Edition of GTA 5, which is expected to arrive in March next year, has also received negative feedback. Nevertheless, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players are looking forward to it. The release of this edition also means that Rockstar is solely focused on GTA Online at the moment.

As such, it can be concluded that GTA Online will indeed survive until GTA 6 comes out. As explored in this article, this is primarily because there are no other options for fans. Even if the Definitive Edition Trilogy becomes playable and bug-free by that time, it will not have an official online play.

