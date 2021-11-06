When is GTA V Expanded and Enhanced releasing?

Rockstar Games has stated that GTA V Expanded and Enhanced will arrive in March 2022.

It was initially slated for a 11 November 2021 release, but Rockstar Games changed it earlier this year. Its new release period is March 2022; the exact date isn't specified. That said, they released a trailer for it back in early September.

Rockstar Games only stated a few new changes, such as:

Seamless character transitions

Improved graphics

Enhanced gameplay

"And much more"

Hence, fans still don't know much about what GTA V Expanded and Enhanced offers over the previous versions.

The GTA V Expanded and Enhanced release period is March 2022

Featuring technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more: GTAV and GTA Online will now arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2022.Featuring technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more: rsg.ms/61d9df3 GTAV and GTA Online will now arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2022.Featuring technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more: rsg.ms/61d9df3 https://t.co/gIrXn6fFQX

GTA V Expanded and Enhanced should arrive to the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 sometime in March 2022. It should include all of the Enhanced Edition's features, plus some of the previously mentioned minor improvements.

The gameplay trailer is only a minute long and does showcase some graphical improvements over the original game. It's worth noting that there is no mention of a PC release date.

Rockstar Games has stated:

"We look forward to sharing more details about these expanded and enhanced versions soon, including the new standalone version of GTA Online also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March."

It's been nearly two months since that Newswire post, and fans haven't gotten much news.

Other GTA V Expanded and Enhanced news

Rockstar Games has stated that the standalone version of GTA Online will be available for free for PlayStation 5 users for three months after its launch. This standalone version does not require GTA V Expanded and Enhanced or any prior version of the game.

The recent Take-Two earnings call mentions the game again by saying:

"Rockstar Games will have more details to share about these eagerly anticipated launches in the coming months."

That same earnings call also mentioned that GTA V has sold over 155M copies globally. They stated that they expect the game to continue selling well, although they don't give further details on what the GTA V Expanded and Enhanced will include.

GTA V still has a bright future (Image via Rockstar Games)

The games that Take-Two expects to contribute heavily to the next fiscal year are:

NBA 2K

GTA Online

GTA V

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Online

Borderlands 3

GTA V is a 2013 game, so it's impressive to see it still going strong nearly a decade later. The GTA V Expanded and Enhanced will likely be a huge contributor to its sales, as it's introducing the game to a new, modern market.

Take-Two is still confident with a March 2022 release period.

