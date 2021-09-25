When can GTA 5 fans expect the Expanded and Enhanced edition?

GTA 5 fans should expect to see the Expanded and Enhanced edition in March 2022.

Rockstar Games hasn't specified which day in March. Still, the release date for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition has changed in the past. Its original release date was 11 November 2021. There was no statement on why the release date shifted dates.

It's also possible for this port of GTA 5 to be delayed again. GTA 5 fans can spot some differences in the Expanded and Enhanced trailer, so they should have a general idea of what to expect. It's worth noting that GTA Online will also have a standalone release, so the Expanded and Enhanced edition isn't required to play it on new consoles.

When should GTA 5 fans expect the Expanded and Enhanced edition?

Featuring technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more: GTAV and GTA Online will now arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2022.



Featuring technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more: rsg.ms/61d9df3 https://t.co/gIrXn6fFQX

Both GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced edition and the GTA Online standalone will launch on March 2022. Some GTA fans already despise Rockstar Games for what they perceive as "milking GTA 5" for all its worth. Unsurprisingly, Rockstar Games' trailer on YouTube has a massive amount of dislikes.

Rockstar Games' trailer has 206K dislikes. There are only 38K likes, and it's no better on PlayStation's official YouTube, either. Over there, it has 30K likes and 230K dislikes.

There is still no official news on GTA 6, so players need to know what's changing in GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced edition. Rockstar Games hasn't announced much on this front, but there is still a fair amount of information to cover.

What has changed in GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced edition?

GTA 5's newest port is still largely the same game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The official PlayStation blog states that GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced edition will run at 4K resolution with 60 FPS. This is an impressive metric (assuming this claim is true).

Rockstar Games' recent trailer for GTA 5 also shows off yellow license plates, which weren't present in the original version. GTA 5 fans can also notice improved graphics and other minor effects, although PC players can easily achieve it in the present.

Assuming everything Rockstar Games states is accurate, then it looks like this version of GTA 5 will be the definitive one for console players. There haven't been any announcements for any single-player DLC in any version of GTA 5.

A screenshot from the official trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Seamless character transitioning is also present, as players can see the transition from Michael to Trevor in roughly three seconds. The official trailer states that GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced edition will have:

"With improved graphics"

"And enhanced gameplay"

"Seamless character switching"

"Explosive action"

"And much more"

These are vague terms, but players who pay attention can notice a few improvements in this trailer. It's possible that Rockstar Games might show off more new features as the game approaches its release date.

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced edition is scheduled to launch sometime in March 2022.

