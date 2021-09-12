DarkViperAU reacts negatively to the expanded and enhanced GTA 5 trailer

DarkViperAU has made it absolutely clear that he is not a fan of the expanded and enhanced GTA 5 trailer.

For those unaware, DarkViperAU is a popular streamer and speedrunner. He specializes in playing GTA 5 with a comedic touch. Unfortunately, he wasn't in a laughing mood for the expanded and enhanced GTA 5 trailer. DarkViperAU stated that he was "angry, disappointed, and embarrassed."

He shares his opinion with many players as the expanded and enhanced GTA 5 trailer hasn't left a good impression. For the most part, it seems to be a basic port with slight improvements. However, recent events have exacerbated the situation. DarkViperAU explains in great detail why fans are upset.

DarkViperAU berates the expanded and enhanced GTA 5 trailer

DarlViperAU doesn't mince his words here. The following statement sums up his strong feelings about the company:

"Rockstar seems passionately commited on convincing everyone that they are a joke."

Context needs to be provided here. For a while now, the community has been really unhappy with Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. The expanded and enhanced GTA 5 trailer further fuelled their anger. Simply put, DarkViperAU voiced all of their major concerns in his video.

A hostile relationship with the fanbase

DarkViperAU started off by condemning Take-Two Interactive for their attacks on the modding community. Several popular mods were taken down, including GTA Underground. However, it didn't end there as numerous lawsuits were filed with DMCA notices also being issued.

DarkViperAU describes it in the following words:

"Brutally destroying the most passionate people attempting to create new content, where Rockstar seems unwilling or unable to."

This was brought up because fans had high expectations from Rockstar Games. The company didn't provide any new content, which forced players to create their own. It wouldn't be so bad if Rockstar Games had something to keep them busy. Instead, the expanded and enhanced GTA 5 trailer is all the same.

The more games change, the more they stay the same

For what was supposed to be an expanded and enhanced GTA 5 trailer, there wasn't much to talk about. DarkViperAU brings up numerous graphical errors in this next-gen release. Furthermore, he claimed that modders can do a better job.

One of the more obvious mistakes is Lester sitting on a double chair. Along with that, there are problems with the rear-view mirror reflection as well. This can be seen right before the tanker blows up in the trailer. Unsurprisingly, several fans took screenshots of these moments (such as r/gtaonline on Reddit).

A lack of new features

There weren't many new features in the expanded and enhanced GTA 5 trailer. The only noteworthy one was seamless character switching.

DarkViperAU lambasts the trailer for having such low content. He claimed Rockstar Games "struggled" to think of something new, and that seamless character switching simply isn't enough to tide fans over.

"If you expect this to be anything more than faster character switching due to having an SSD [solid-state drive], keep dreaming."

DarkViperAU criticizes the trailer's vague statements

The expanded and enhanced GTA 5 trailer uses vague titles to get across their point. Rockstar Games' promises of providing improved graphics, enhanced gameplay, and explosive action evoked a lot of jokes from DarkViperAU.

The streamer even went on to claim that this was done on purpose and suggested that Rockstar Games had predicted the fans' disappointment.

As a safeguard, the company would rather make unclear statements than underwhelm with specific features. DarkViperAU concluded:

"I would ask you to do better Rockstar. But the sad part is I'm not convinced that you can."

