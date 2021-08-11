How DarkViperAU defined GTA 5 chaos mods

Popular streamer DarkViperAU is well-known for his runs on GTA 5 chaos mods, given its unpredictable gameplay.

Granted, he isn't the only one to play GTA 5 Chaos mods - Mr. Beast and Call Me Kevin have covered it on their YouTube channels. However, DarkViperAU remains the most prominent GTA player to do so. For years now, his videos have garnered millions of views for this mod alone.

Anytime someone looks up GTA 5 chaos mods on YouTube, chances are DarkViperAU is one of the first searches. As of this writing, his current playlist has over 50 videos.

There are even multiple seasons that span a few years. It's certainly been a wild ride for his dedicated fanbase.

DarkViperAU completely defines the experience for GTA 5 chaos mods

As of right now, DarkViperAU is playing an enhanced version of the GTA 5 chaos mod. Four seasons in, his runs have steadily grown popular on YouTube. For most players, it's very likely DarkViperAU introduced them to GTA 5 chaos mods. That's what he's predominantly known for.

How GTA 5 chaos mods work

Steam community member pongo1231 is the creator of this particular modification. With constant updates to the vanilla mode, there are over 300 event triggers. GTA 5 chaos mods have random effects occurring every 30 seconds. For example, Franklin Clinton can be suddenly teleported from one location to another.

Streamers can even let their viewers control the game, via a voting process. There are four choices every 30 seconds - the one with the highest votes is selected. Due to the unpredictable nature of GTA 5 chaos mods, there is always an unexpected turn of events. DarkViperAU knows this all too well.

While it's highly disruptive, that's the entire point, every playthrough is completely different from the last one. As it stands, the most recent version is Chaos Mod 1.9.3. Installation requires a ScriptHookV, at least for the base game. It can be easily found on GTA5-Mods.com.

DarkViperAU and his relationship with GTA 5 chaos mods

Since 2019, DarkViperAU has consistently played GTA 5 chaos mods. Although it took him almost 15 hours on the first try, he did manage to beat the game under these conditions. However, his chat really didn't make it easy for him.

Whether it's fake-out death screens or automatic five-star wanted levels, DarkViperAU had to overcome every single obstacle. He never knows what to expect from the chat. Nonetheless, his speedrunning knowledge is very handy in most situations. This is readily apparent in all of his runs.

DarkViperAU explains in great detail how these mods work, showing a high level of understanding within the game. For example, he might talk about pedestrian behavior in relation to the player. Not only is it fun watching these GTA 5 chaos mod videos, viewers can also learn something new.

What makes it work so well

For the first time in a long while, DarkViperAu is enjoying himself. He plays along with the chat. Since these runs aren't meant to be serious, he can laugh at his own expense. He also regularly engages with the chat, reacting to the ridiculous events taking place on-screen.

While DarkViperAU does have moments of anger and frustration, these mainly apply to his No Damage runs - they are very difficult. The chaos mods, on the other hand, allow him to feel more relaxed. With no stress involved, he certainly has a better time playing this version of the game.

The GTA 5 chaos mods always make frustrating missions more fun. Scouting the Port is a miserable experience since it involves manual labor. However, the chaotic nature of this mod changes it up. DarkViperAU now has to deal with random teleportation and lighting effects.

GTA 5 chaos mods are fun to watch and play

DarkViperAU has a loyal fanbase that follows his every move. While he isn't limited to one particular mod, he still goes back to this one from time to time.

The viewership for DarkViperAU still maintains significant popularity. He has grown strong with four seasons of GTA 5 chaos mods. Since no run is ever truly the same, viewers never get bored of the game. They can also control which random effect is about to occur in real time.

His last video was only a few weeks ago. There is still a core audience willing to watch GTA 5 chaos mods, especially from a professional speedrunner.

With a high entertainment value, DarkViperAU consistently keeps his viewers glued to the screen. GTA 5 chaos mods bring much-needed variety to an otherwise vanilla game.

It's been around for almost a decade, yet the modding community always finds ways to make it more interesting.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

