Rockstar Games finally drops details about GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition

As GTA Online enters its eighth year in 2021, Rockstar Games has charted out a few exclusive features that will only grace the Expanded and Enhanced versions. Releasing on the third generation of hardware in a decade, GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced has a tough task ahead of it, as impressing fans who've bought the game on two sets of consoles already will be difficult. Step one of this process will apparently be exclusive upgrades for certain cars in the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of the game.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition cars to get exclusive upgrades and top speed changes

When GTA Online launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more.



These special upgrades will be available only on PS5 and Series X|S versions of GTAV — stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/R9SS2miSC8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 18, 2021

Announced in mid 2020, GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition has been confirmed as a next-gen exclusive title, but details surrounding the upgrades have been scarce. While it's safe to assume that a 4k texture upgrade is in the works, players have been left in the dark when it comes to what the 8 year old game is changing.

The first piece of the puzzle is Rockstar's tweet that claims "select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more" in the next-gen version of GTA Online.

These upgrades will be exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of the game, potentially disappointing a few PC players in the process, but serving as a good incentive for console players.

Promised to be released in the second half of 2021, GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition doesn't have a confirmed release date as of yet, but does provide an added bonus to existing players who are considering an upgrade.

"All PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4 will get GTA$1,000,000 (deposited into their in-game Maze Bank account within 72 hours of log-in) each month they play GTA Online until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5."

-Rockstar Newswire

While fans await the announcement of a new GTA title, Rockstar Games continues to provide filler content in GTA Online with the latest "Los Santos Tuners" summer 2021 update releasing tomorrow on 20th July.

