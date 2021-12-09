“Everything besides GTA 6”: Fans clamor for GTA 6 despite recent GTA Online DLC announcement

Fans have wanted GTA 6 for years, and the recent GTA Online DLC reveal has done nothing to placate that desire.

This GTA Online DLC announcement refers to The Contract, which features Franklin Clinton and his first appearance in the game. More importantly, it contains the Dr. Dre music that fans have been speculating about for a while now. Unfortunately for those fans, it's not related to any GTA 6 leak.

Speaking of GTA 6, many gamers are still impatient about the game. Some people feel like Rockstar Games has been focusing too much on anything but this title. With no GTA 6 reveal on the horizon, it's safe to say that many fans are upset by the recent GTA Online announcement.

Fans still asking for GTA 6, even after the recent GTA Online DLC announcement

CozyBoy Carlos🇭🇹 @Carlitos_J17 IGN @IGN GTA Online will be receiving a story expansion featuring GTA V character Franklin and Dr. Dre. The story is set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign, and is coming this month. bit.ly/3IwBIrL GTA Online will be receiving a story expansion featuring GTA V character Franklin and Dr. Dre. The story is set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign, and is coming this month. bit.ly/3IwBIrL https://t.co/KX5L28D87n Rockstar is really doing everything besides giving us GTA 6 twitter.com/ign/status/146… Rockstar is really doing everything besides giving us GTA 6 twitter.com/ign/status/146…

The above tweet perfectly epitomizes many gamers' thoughts on the recent announcement. It's a simple sentiment, but it's one that's gone viral for how it resonates with most people. Naturally, it led to some people speculating that GTA Online's effort could've gone into GTA 6 in that tweet's comment section.

RY @Scott158710 Rockstar games when they announce anything that isn’t a release date for GTA 6 Rockstar games when they announce anything that isn’t a release date for GTA 6 https://t.co/t8Bk22aZQW

Of course, memes are also popular to share at Rockstar's expense. It doesn't directly reference GTA Online by name, but it's obvious that the announcement it's referring to is The Contract DLC.

Fans want GTA 6. It's something any person can see when they go to Rockstar Games' Twitter, as every tweet has somebody commenting about when GTA 6 is coming out.

Alternatively, they tweet that they're unfollowing Rockstar Games. Sometimes other Twitter users would ridicule them for commenting something like that, but it doesn't always happen.

Fans don't expect GTA 6 to come out anytime soon

yasin @yasinthagreat IGN @IGN GTA Online will be receiving a story expansion featuring GTA V character Franklin and Dr. Dre. The story is set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign, and is coming this month. bit.ly/3IwBIrL GTA Online will be receiving a story expansion featuring GTA V character Franklin and Dr. Dre. The story is set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign, and is coming this month. bit.ly/3IwBIrL https://t.co/KX5L28D87n Hopefully my kids will live in a world where GTA 6 exists twitter.com/ign/status/146… Hopefully my kids will live in a world where GTA 6 exists twitter.com/ign/status/146…

doom boy @abrahams_wife IGN @IGN GTA Online will be receiving a story expansion featuring GTA V character Franklin and Dr. Dre. The story is set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign, and is coming this month. bit.ly/3IwBIrL GTA Online will be receiving a story expansion featuring GTA V character Franklin and Dr. Dre. The story is set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign, and is coming this month. bit.ly/3IwBIrL https://t.co/KX5L28D87n at this point, it's laughable to me that people think GTA6 will ever be released at all twitter.com/ign/status/146… at this point, it's laughable to me that people think GTA6 will ever be released at all twitter.com/ign/status/146…

Lucas Brown Eyes @LucasBrownEyes For everyone clamoring for GTA 6 — we’ve had 3 Presidents since GTA V came out. Just give up on your hopes. It’s the adult thing to do. For everyone clamoring for GTA 6 — we’ve had 3 Presidents since GTA V came out. Just give up on your hopes. It’s the adult thing to do.

All of the above tweets reference the hopelessness of the situation. Fans want this game, but Rockstar's lack of communication is disappointing them. It even leads to them assuming that GTA 6 will never come out.

The last tweet refers to US Presidents (Obama, Trump, and Biden). GTA 5 came out on September 17, 2013, and it's been nearly a decade later with no announcement on a single-player sequel.

Part of the reason why this frustrates many gamers is that it's the longest stretch of time between two new single-player GTA games (not counting the GTA Trilogy, which is more or less too similar to the original games it's inspired by).

More reactions to GTA Online's announcement

WolfJillyJill/BLM🏳️‍🌈🐺🎮🌿🏌🏽 @thelonewolf28 Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc Ahhhhhh, so looks like that "GTA project" Dr. Dre was working on with R* wasn't GTA 6 twitter.com/RockstarGames/… Ahhhhhh, so looks like that "GTA project" Dr. Dre was working on with R* wasn't GTA 6 twitter.com/RockstarGames/… https://t.co/4Y0xLJcZcl

Ahsan @Ahsn666 IGN @IGN GTA Online will be receiving a story expansion featuring GTA V character Franklin and Dr. Dre. The story is set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign, and is coming this month. bit.ly/3IwBIrL GTA Online will be receiving a story expansion featuring GTA V character Franklin and Dr. Dre. The story is set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign, and is coming this month. bit.ly/3IwBIrL https://t.co/KX5L28D87n And here I thought Dre was working on GTA 6 twitter.com/ign/status/146… And here I thought Dre was working on GTA 6 twitter.com/ign/status/146…

Alessandro Barbosa @CaptionBarbosa Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc Remember a few weeks back where most assumed that Dr. Dre was talking about GTA 6? Still not convinced that's happening actively at the moment twitter.com/RockstarGames/… Remember a few weeks back where most assumed that Dr. Dre was talking about GTA 6? Still not convinced that's happening actively at the moment twitter.com/RockstarGames/…

The above tweets are examples of people who thought the Dr. Dre leak was related to GTA 6 (or referencing those who did think that). As there's no news on GTA 6 whatsoever, many fans assume that Dr. Dre's recent collaboration with Rockstar Games is only for GTA Online at this point.

For tweets that are only a few hours old, it's not surprising that GTA 6 has been trending for a while now. It's even less surprising that the overwhelming majority of these posts are from unhappy fans.

🥷🦅Austin 'The Science' Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 @AP4Liberty There's not going to be a GTA 6 so long as you guys keep pumping cash into 5. There's not going to be a GTA 6 so long as you guys keep pumping cash into 5.

Some gamers take a pragmatic approach, stating that GTA 6 isn't arriving anytime soon as others keep spending money on GTA 5 and Online. Given the timeframe of the tweet and why GTA 6 is trending, one can assume it's done as a response to The Contracts announcement.

FaZe Mohamed Enieb @its_menieb *GTA 6 is trending for the 84th time*



*It’s just another GTA Online DLC* *GTA 6 is trending for the 84th time**It’s just another GTA Online DLC* https://t.co/XXbdfm801H

Most fans are used to the idea of GTA 6 trending solely because of GTA Online. For these players, one can only imagine their initial hype seeing something trending on Twitter, only to find out that it's trending for all the wrong reasons.

Edited by R. Elahi

