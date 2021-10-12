GTA Online could feature new music from hip-hop legend Dr. Dre in the next update

A recent tweet by Twitter user Tez2 has taken the GTA community by storm. The tweet suggests that Dr. Dre is producing new music for the next update of GTA Online. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

For players that aren't into hip-hop, Dr. Dre is a massive deal in hip-hop. The 56-year-old rapper and producer was a member of the iconic hip-hop group NWA. He is responsible for bringing hip-hop's biggest names like Snoop Dogg and Eminem into the spotlight. Having music by Dr. Dre in GTA Online is a big deal.

Is Dr. Dre making music for GTA Online?

For now, all that's available is a tweet from Tez2 that suggests the possibility of it happening. The tweet shows an Instagram post by gwil34, a travel blogger who met Dr. Dre in Santa Monica.

In the comments section of his Instagram post, gwil34 has replied to a comment, saying that Dre told him that he (Dr. Dre) is making new music for GTA that will come out in December.

Now this isn't much, it isn't anything really, and it seems very sketchy to take somebody's word for this, especially when the person doesn't has any credibility. But the fact that Tez2 tweeted about this might add some credibility to the claim.

Tez2 is known in the GTA community to be a reliable source of everything Rockstar related, so it might be more than a rumor, if tweeted to his almost 200,000 followers on Twitter.

It won't be a surprise if the leak is true, as Dr. Dre has had his music featured in GTA games since San Andreas. The artist even had a cameo in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, which was released in December 2021.

Players' reactions towards the rumors

ibbinator @Ibbythebeast510 @TezFunz2 All rockstar care about is music nowadays they are barely a game company anymore @TezFunz2 All rockstar care about is music nowadays they are barely a game company anymore

Player reaction to this rumor is mixed, and many are excited for new music, but at the same time many people don't want the music to be the main highlight of the update.

Some have taken the speculation further and think that Dre isn't making music for GTA Online at all, instead he is making music for the GTA trilogy that is remastering San Andreas, Vice City and GTA 3. It is rumored to be released in December, the same time Dr. Dre is rumored to release music for GTA.

