5 reasons why the Cayo Perico Heist is still worth doing in GTA Online in 2021

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most popular and worthwhile activities a player can do in GTA Online.

It was released in late 2020, so naturally, it won't feel antiquated in 2021. That said, there are some aspects of this heist that make it worthwhile in a way that most new content typically fails to achieve. It was a completely different update from the Los Santos Tuners one that GTA Online players recently received.

In terms of trends, the Cayo Perico Heist is still one of the most popular parts of GTA Online. It's easy to see why, since it's arguably one of the best new features introduced to the game in recent years.

Five reasons why GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist is still worth doing in 2021

5) Los Santos Tuners update doesn’t scratch that itch

The Los Santos Tuner update is great, but it doesn't scratch the same itch for those who love the Cayo Perico Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

These two updates were geared toward a completely different subset of players. The bulk of the new, exciting content for the Los Santos Tuners update was about new vehicles and showing off these sweet new rides at the LS Car Meet.

By comparison, the main feature in the Cayo Perico Heist update was about the heist itself. Some players will love the latter update more, while others will lean towards the newest one.

Either way, the robbery contracts from the recent update aren't as exciting or as profitable as the Cayo Perico Heist.

4) It's easy

One of the nice aspects about the Cayo Perico Heist is that it's easy. Sure, it can be difficult for GTA Online players to attempt it for the first time, but it doesn't change drastically from heist to heist. Once a player figures out how to do it efficiently, then they should be able to beat the Cayo Perico Heist like it was nothing.

One of the main reasons why it's so easy is that it can be done solo, which means that GTA Online players don't have to worry about other players messing it up.

3) Fun story plus a new location

Cayo Perico looks nice (Image via Rockstar Games)

Of course, not everybody is interested in how efficient or easy the Cayo Perico Heist can be. Some players genuinely enjoy the small stories told in GTA Online, and this heist is unique in terms of its presentation. Those who played GTA 5 beforehand will also see an interesting callback regarding Trevor Philips at the end of the heist.

It also helps that the Cayo Perico Heist takes place in a brand new location. It's not just a cheap new interior or anything like that. Instead, it's a brand new island which looks terrific. The preparation missions make good use of this island, even if it's not explored to its fullest potential.

2) Can be done solo

It's nice that this heist doesn't require the player to rely on randoms (Image via Rockstar Games)

One aspect of the Cayo Perico Heist that separates it from other heists is that it can be done solo. This doesn't matter to players with a lot of in-game friends they can rely on, but it's a terrific option for loners or GTA Online players who can't count on their teammates during a heist.

It's not a difficult heist to do as solo, either. One nice part about the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online is that it's not required to be done solo. Having the option to do heists one way or the other is incredibly convenient and satisfying for a GTA Online player.

1) Great moneymaker

Naturally, the main reason most GTA Online players grind the Cayo Perico Heist ad nauseam is because of how profitable it is. Add in everything else that was previously mentioned, and it's easy to see why the Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most popular activities in all of GTA Online.

At the end of the day, the Cayo Perico Heist doesn't have much competition when it comes to sheer profits. Hence, most players grind it when they need money for some fancy new item.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul