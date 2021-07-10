Why the Cayo Perico Heist was a game-changer for GTA Online

GTA Online is a 7 year old game that has been kept alive by Rockstar with continual updates. The Cayo Perico Heist update was one of them.

Rockstar maintains a continuous update system for GTA Online, providing free content updates on a regular basis that add new features, cars, weapons and game modes.

They have also been releasing weekly updates that change the podium vehicle at the casino and offer new discounts and extra rewards on certain jobs and races.

The Cayo Perico Heist was a revolutionary update for GTA Online

What is the Cayo Perico Heist update?

The Cayo Perico Heist was released last December 15th as a content update. Like many prior updates, it introduced new weapons, vehicles and a major heist: the titular Cayo Perico Heist.

What was unique in this was that for the first time, GTA Online added a map expansion with the island of Cayo Perico. However, this was not accessible in Free Roam and could only be explored during the heist mission.

How is the Cayo Perico Heist significant?

A major complaint about GTA Online has always been its grinding aspect. Players have to work ridiculously hard to make a decent amount of money in the game.

This is ironic since the GTA formula has always been about earning large sums of money through short but difficult means. Earning more money is the main goal in GTA Online, and the only means to get better in a competitive environment.

Thus, many players found it unfair that the game was becoming geared towards a pay-to-win format. The grinding aspect of the game made it unenjoyable to many players, as there was no time to enjoy all the races and competitive game modes anymore.

This would become a reason for many of them to end up buying shark cards, the only paid item in GTA Online. With the Cayo Perico Heist, Rockstar changed this format and brought a great way for players to get rich in the game.

Completing the heist grants the player anywhere between $1 million to $2 million (approximately). Players can repeat this heist to become absurdly rich in a short amount of time.

Edited by Gautham Balaji