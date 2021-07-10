5 incredibly easy ways to make money in GTA Online 

Contrary to common presumptions, making money in GTA Online does not require constant grinding and laborious work.

While it is true that some jobs are more grueling in nature than others, there are many ways to make money in GTA Online without turning the game into some sort of a workstation.

This article explains how players can quickly level up in the game by farming some extra bucks on the side.

5 ways to make money in GTA Online quick

5) Resell Vehicles that can be resold for a decent price

It's not the most profitable way to make money, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and this one definitely makes for a decent way to farm money when players are strapped for cash in GTA Online. Ideally, the player would want to sell stolen vehicles instead of those that they bought for a hefty price. But in case there's a vehicle in their garage that doesn't offer much utility and has been sitting there for a while, best put it up for sale and make some extra bucks on the side.

4) Contact missions

GTA Online is known for its story-mode missions that revolve around a particular plot or character. Most of these missions are incredibly easy, and the payouts are decent enough. Only a couple of them, however, are available at the start. The rest unlock as the player levels up in GTA Online.

3) Collectibles

Another great way to make the big bucks in GTA Online is to keep an eye out for special weeks in which Rockstar makes exclusive Collectibles like the Peyote Plants available for grabs. Not only are collectibles super fun to hunt down, but they're also worth a good deal of cash. The Peyote plants, for example, morph the player into some sort of an animal, depending on the nature of the plant consumed.

2) CEO/VIP work

Another way to keep that bank balance in check is by grinding CEO/VIP jobs. These jobs are often incredibly easy to get through and farm a good deal of money. Sightseer is probably the best VIP work available in GTA Online, both in terms of its difficulty level and payout.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

The most popular way to make money in GTA Online is through the incredibly popular and immensely engaging Cayo Perico Heist. While it's not always easy to grab exactly what one plans on stealing when plotting a heist, everything in the vault is worth a fortune, especially the Panther statue.

Edited by Gautham Balaji