Throughout GTA's existence, there have always been collectibles littered through the map incentivizing players to explore the world while earning a reward. GTA 5 is no stranger to this with UFO parts, Leonora Johnson letter scraps, submarine parts, and more littered around the map for players to find.

One of the newer additions to GTA Online's collectible roster was 100 Action Figures that players can scout for $100,000 and 100,000 RP total along with other exclusive rewards. Here's where to find all 100 Action Figures in GTA Online.

Where to find all 100 Action Figure collectibles in GTA Online

Added to GTA Online as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update, the Action Figure collectibles have been littered all across the map by Rockstar Games. The quest begins when players receive this text from the owner of 'Hardcore Comic Store' in West Vinewood.

"Hey, u don't know me but Lester gave me ur number. I run the hardcore comic store on eclipse and last night my nemesis stole like my whole collection of mint condition action figures and then he responded to my lifeinvader emergency status and he was like LMAO ULL NVR FIND THEM so I went to the police but they just laughed like a lot. Anyway can u plz find them for me? If u do I'll hook u up with the good sh*t.”

A map of all 100 Action Figures in GTA Online (Image via GTA Fandom Wiki)

Once collected, each action figure will give the player $1,000 and 1,000 RP for a total of $100,000 and 100,000 RP. The hidden reward is awarded to the player after the player gets this text and returns to the store after getting all 100 Action Figures.

"Lester said u could get it done. I am so so grateful. Stop by the store asap. I got something money cant buy to give u.”

Upon entering the store, a short cut-scene plays where the player enters normally and exits wearing an Impotent Rage outfit and the Impotent Rage hairstyle unlocked (free at any barbershop). They will also receive an additional GTA of $50K for their efforts.

