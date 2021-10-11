Leak reveals a ridiculous price for GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games pleased the entire world when they announced GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. However, leaked prices have annoyed even the most honest patrons of the long-running franchise.

Developers celebrate 20 years of GTA 3 by revealing the remastered version of three classic GTA titles, GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

Interestingly, if players want to enjoy the classic titles with modern mechanics and graphics, they will have to spend a whopping $70, as suggested by the recent leaks.

GTA fans unhappy with the pricing of the PS2-era trilogy

All three titles that the developers are remastering are over two decades old. Fans assumed the titles would also feature a similar price tag, considering they don't feature anything new or extravagant.

While Rockstar Games hasn't officially announced a price for the trilogy, a leaked list alludes to the remastered version costing upwards of $70.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their dismay over the leaked prices, implying the developers need to make a massive change.

Doog @Doog_919 @VGC_News $70 for 20 year old PS2 games. Rockstar has gone mental💀 @VGC_News $70 for 20 year old PS2 games. Rockstar has gone mental💀

MRSQLIFE @MrSQLIFE @VGC_News I'll pass on the price...probably will pick it up cheaper when it's online on FB marketplace 😅🤣🤣 @VGC_News I'll pass on the price...probably will pick it up cheaper when it's online on FB marketplace 😅🤣🤣

OmegaWyrm @Omegawyrm76 @VGC_News Then I hope it's properly made remasters and not just the same old graphics but in 4k resolution. @VGC_News Then I hope it's properly made remasters and not just the same old graphics but in 4k resolution.

thotoro @MikiSale @dblkdelegation

On their site they just say “upgraded visuals” and that’s it, it’s at the end of the paragraph and it’s very subtle; meanwhile GTA5 Remastered is advertised as a native next gen experience and still look like it did on PS3 😹 @VGC_News I don’t think they will honestly.On their site they just say “upgraded visuals” and that’s it, it’s at the end of the paragraph and it’s very subtle; meanwhile GTA5 Remastered is advertised as a native next gen experience and still look like it did on PS3 😹 @dblkdelegation @VGC_News I don’t think they will honestly.

s56 the number knight @S56The @VGC_News 70 dollars makes sense when you remaster a chunk of one of the gaming industries legendary series that set a new level of gaming and gaming history that is a huge impact on gaming as a whole so I honestly wouldn’t be mad if it was that high and I am more mad it took so long @VGC_News 70 dollars makes sense when you remaster a chunk of one of the gaming industries legendary series that set a new level of gaming and gaming history that is a huge impact on gaming as a whole so I honestly wouldn’t be mad if it was that high and I am more mad it took so long

Naturally, fans are hoping to witness some mind-bending additions and mechanics to the price of the staggering amount they might end up paying.

On the flip side, a segment believes that the prices are justified as long as they get to enjoy three of their favourite GTA titles with better mechanics and graphics. Furthermore, they think that $70 for three titles are wholly justified.

As announced by Rockstar Games, the GTA trilogy will retain the storyline and characters from the original titles but will be coupled with modern-day techniques.

Rockstar Games removing original GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas titles from Steam

The developers announced that the original versions of the titles mentioned above would be removed from steam to make way for the remastered versions, coming out later this year.

Be that as it may, they haven't announced an exact date, implying that players are free to purchase them while they can before they're removed forever.

These titles are a reminder of simpler times when cartoonish characters were a whole vibe.

Sadly, this memory might be coming to an end as Rockstar Games plans to promote the trilogy as soon as it hits the virtual shelves.

