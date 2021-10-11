Leak reveals a ridiculous price for GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games pleased the entire world when they announced GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. However, leaked prices have annoyed even the most honest patrons of the long-running franchise.
Developers celebrate 20 years of GTA 3 by revealing the remastered version of three classic GTA titles, GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.
Interestingly, if players want to enjoy the classic titles with modern mechanics and graphics, they will have to spend a whopping $70, as suggested by the recent leaks.
GTA fans unhappy with the pricing of the PS2-era trilogy
All three titles that the developers are remastering are over two decades old. Fans assumed the titles would also feature a similar price tag, considering they don't feature anything new or extravagant.
While Rockstar Games hasn't officially announced a price for the trilogy, a leaked list alludes to the remastered version costing upwards of $70.
Fans have taken to Twitter to share their dismay over the leaked prices, implying the developers need to make a massive change.
Naturally, fans are hoping to witness some mind-bending additions and mechanics to the price of the staggering amount they might end up paying.
On the flip side, a segment believes that the prices are justified as long as they get to enjoy three of their favourite GTA titles with better mechanics and graphics. Furthermore, they think that $70 for three titles are wholly justified.
As announced by Rockstar Games, the GTA trilogy will retain the storyline and characters from the original titles but will be coupled with modern-day techniques.
Rockstar Games removing original GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas titles from Steam
The developers announced that the original versions of the titles mentioned above would be removed from steam to make way for the remastered versions, coming out later this year.
Be that as it may, they haven't announced an exact date, implying that players are free to purchase them while they can before they're removed forever.
These titles are a reminder of simpler times when cartoonish characters were a whole vibe.
Sadly, this memory might be coming to an end as Rockstar Games plans to promote the trilogy as soon as it hits the virtual shelves.