When are the mobile and physical release dates for the GTA Trilogy?

Mobile fans and those seeking a physical copy of the GTA Trilogy are going to have to wait longer for their eventual release dates.

Recently, Rockstar Games had an announcement regarding the delay for the physical release date of the GTA Trilogy. The original release date was December 17, 2021, for all relevant consoles, but now there are two release dates:

Xbox Series X / Xbox One / PS4: December 17, 2021

December 17, 2021 Nintendo Switch: Early 2022

There hasn't been any news on the mobile ports, including if they've been delayed or not. Assuming the original Android and iOS release dates are valid, players should know that it's scheduled for the first half of 2022.

Here is what fans know about the mobile and physical release dates in the GTA Trilogy

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed.



Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022.



Check your local retailer for availability. The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed.Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022.Check your local retailer for availability. https://t.co/6avP8yp6la

The above Tweet includes the announcement of the delay for the physical release dates of the GTA Trilogy. That means that Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PS4 players only have to wait ten extra days over the original release date.

However, the Nintendo Switch release date is vague, as early 2022 is a wide range of dates. It's worth noting that the digital copies of the GTA Trilogy are already out (including the Nintendo Switch version).

This Tweet doesn't include any details on the release dates for mobile devices, so fans have to resort to old news.

When is the mobile release date for the GTA Trilogy?

The first half of 2022 can be any time between January 1 and June 30 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mobile gaming fans have a vague release date to work off of when it comes to the GTA Trilogy. Rockstar Games mentioned the Android and iOS release date in their first Newswire post on the GTA Trilogy, which stated:

"In addition, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be coming to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022."

Whether it will arrive before the physical release date of the Nintendo Switch is currently unknown. There is also no news on what the GTA Trilogy will look like on Android and iOS devices.

Interestingly enough, it appears as though the GTA Trilogy is a "highly modified mobile port" of the original games.

Is getting the GTA Trilogy worth it?

It's still a fun game, so some players might justify getting a physical copy of these titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

At launch, the GTA Trilogy wasn't worth it for most gamers. However, the game has seen a few patches thus far, improving several of the game's flaws. Some fans liken it to No Man's Sky in that it had a disastrous launch but got good over time.

Also Read Article Continues below

The GTA Trilogy isn't a must-have title in its current state. The recent updates are a sign of good things to come, and the updates aren't finished yet. A high price tag might dissuade some gamers from buying it, though (especially if compared to the original games with their best mods).

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

LIVE POLL Q. Will you get a physical copy of the GTA Trilogy? Yes No 0 votes so far