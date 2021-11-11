Why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition APK is not releasing for Android at the same time as other platforms

Rockstar Games haven't given any official reason why the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition APK for Android is releasing later than the other platforms.

They have stated when fans can expect the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's mobile release date:

"In addition, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be coming to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022."

As a result, players can only speculate why the iOS and Android ports are taking longer than the digital and physical releases. The most likely reason is that Grove Street Games is still working on developing it for those systems.

When is the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition APK file for Android going to be released?

The Android port is expected to downsize some aspects of the GTA Trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first half of 2022 can range from any date in January to June. Hence, fans only have a broad idea of when the game will be coming out for Android and iOS. Rockstar Games have been notoriously secretive about the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, as they've only officially unveiled one trailer for the game.

They've only mentioned the mobile ports in the first Newswire post. Since then, there has been zero news on the Android APK release.

Possible reasons for the delay

There are no screenshots of the mobile ports yet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Programming for an Android and iOS game is naturally very different from its PC or console equivalent. It would appear as though those involved with the developmental process decided to prioritize PC and console ports first.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition work on Android and iOS may be more behind than the other ports, so they only give a vague release date. The mobile ports for the original games had some differences in terms of optimization, so that it may carry over here, as well.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition looks acceptable for PC and consoles, so it will be interesting to see how Rockstar approaches the mobile port. If they have to downgrade the graphics for whatever reason, that can affect its eventual release date.

What should fans expect from the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition?

The Switch version looks notably worse compared to PC, so something similar is expected for Android (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's port to Android and iOS will be many gamers' best opportunity to play it on the go. The only real competitor is the Nintendo Switch, which not everybody has.

It should still be the same three stories that fans remember from the past. Android and iOS controls will largely depend on the touch screen. Its control scheme might feel more clunky than the other ports, but that's something mobile fans will have to put up with (as they have in the past).

As nothing has been shown from the mobile ports thus far, one can deduce that it's not ready to be launched alongside the PC and console versions.

