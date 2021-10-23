When will the GTA Trilogy APK download file for Android devices release?

GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is coming out on PC and consoles (both current-gen and last-gen) on November 11. The games are officially supported on Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The Android version of the Remastered GTA Trilogy are expected to launch in the first half of 2022. This has undoubtedly made mobile gamers eager to try out the new games. The new trailer has only increased their excitement.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition to be released on mobile devices much later than the PC and console versions

Many refused to believe the rumors that popped up regarding the GTA Trilogy Remasters. The fact that the games have been made with Unreal Engine seemed even more unbelievable. However, now that most of the rumors have been confirmed, GTA fans are quite excited for the upcoming games.

A section of GTA fans who are especially thrilled are mobile gamers. Rockstar hasn't released a mobile game in years, and fans have long been demanding a mobile version of the HD Universe titles. Some of them have also been demanding for GTA Vice Stories, the only game from the 3D Universe that never got ported to mobile.

Most of these ports have been made by War Drum Studios, who are now called Grove Street Games. The remastered trilogy is also being ported to mobile by the same developers. The previous ports, especially GTA San Andreas, had several bugs, some of which still exist in the game.

Also Read

The main question regarding the upcoming mobile ports is whether they will look just like the PC/console editions or whether they will be entirely different. The last remastered releases for GTA games included all three games from the trilogy. They were slightly improved from their PC/console counterparts with enhanced graphics and controls built specifically for mobile.

Since the PC system requirements for the Definitive Edition Trilogy are quite high, many are skeptical regarding the quality of the mobile releases. For now, Rockstar has only revealed a trailer for the PC/console editions. Android users will have to wait for a trailer specifically made for the mobile release of the remastered GTA Trilogy, expected to arrive in the early half of next year.

Edited by Sabine Algur