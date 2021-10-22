GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition trailer officially revealed

Rockstar has finally revealed the Remastered GTA Trilogy through a short gameplay trailer, and it looks just like one of the remastered mods for GTA 4 and 5. The trailer seems to have revealed what Rockstar has been talking about all this while.

Rockstar has also enhanced the gameplay mechanics in the remasters, bringing it closer to the HD Universe. This article expands upon some of the details that have been revealed in this trailer, including gameplay and visual changes.

Rockstar has unveiled the gameplay trailer for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

GTA fans can check out the official gameplay reveal from the above tweet made by Rockstar Games. It shows all three games from the 3D Universe, and mainly compares the graphical difference between the older and newer versions.

The RenderWare Engine games look too outdated in terms of graphics, and this is exactly what Rockstar chose to upgrade.

The game world, including models for characters and vehicles, has remained untouched. However, their looks have been refined to fit modern AAA titles. As a result, the new GTA Trilogy boasts much improved lighting, shadows, and reflections than before.

The characters look a bit cartoony, especially with the enhanced facial animations. A large number of fans prefer this aesthetic over the hyper-realistic visuals of the HD Universe. However, those who expected GTA 5-like visuals would be sorely disappointed.

Another important thing to point out is the controls. Rockstar has stated that the Remastered Trilogy has a control scheme similar to GTA 5. This is definitely an improvement over the clunky controls of the original trilogy, especially on PC.

However, it remains to be seen how it accommodates the existing missions in the game, most of which were designed with the old system in mind.

Much of it looks just like some of the mods made for GTA 4 and 5 which attempted to recreate the older games. Most of these mods were forcibly taken down this year by Take Two, Rockstar's parent company. This made many fans believe in the remaster rumors that sprung up back then.

However, none of these mods were fully completed and had some small issues. This is why the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy is the best way to experience the old games on modern PCs.

Edited by Rohit Mishra