GTA Trilogy expected to have GTA 5-like controls, according to latest leaks

A recent leak suggests that the upcoming GTA Trilogy remastered titles will feature GTA 5-like controls for all three games. The latest leak was posted to the Rockstar Games Support webpage shortly before being immediately withdrawn. But not before fans copy-pasted the crucial information.

The information was leaked by popular GTA data miner alloc8or and it's now available on GTAForums. The leak largely seems like a promotional piece, so it's a little light on the fine details. It does say, however, that GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will include controls similar to GTA 5.

GTA Trilogy remaster: Upcoming games to have controls similar to HD Universe games like GTA 5

The leak features a recovered text, which reads:

"Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail."

GTA 5's control system has the potential to drastically alter titles like GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. While GTA 4 and GTA 5 utilized a scheme that was based on the previous games, they substantially improved on it. The HD Universe games include a cover system as well as more advanced targeting and aiming mechanisms.

While an improved targeting system is a possibility, there is some debate regarding the usefulness of such a system on the remastered titles. The games weren't originally built with this concept in mind, and it may make the missions a bit too easy if the controls get altered.

Several fan-made cover system mods have been released for GTA San Andreas. However, most of these are cumbersome and feel unnatural to use. It'll be fascinating to see if Rockstar can do something similar while still maintaining a natural flow.

It all depends on how far each game gets remastered by Rockstar. Gameplay modifications are unlikely if each game receives only visual enhancements. However, since Rockstar has yet to confirm what's changed, the implementation of GTA 5-like controls is still a possibility.

Although alloc8or has been proven correct in the past, nothing is official until Rockstar confirms it. It makes sense to update the PS2-era GTA games with GTA 5's controls, although there may be some alterations when the game launches later this year.

