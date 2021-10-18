Are the GTA Trilogy PC system requirements higher than that of GTA 5?

Rockstar has certainly managed to appease its fans by announcing the GTA Remastered Trilogy. However, before getting too excited about it, fans should check out if their PCs are good enough to play it.

Popular GTA leaker alloc8or has revealed the system requirements for the upcoming games on GTAForums. The requirements seem to suggest that the games are going to be much more demanding than GTA 5, let alone the earlier trilogy.

This article compares the system requirements of GTA 5 and the GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition so that fans can see the differences for themselves.

Is the GTA Remastered Trilogy more performance-intensive than GTA 5?

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition leaked system requirements:

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB Storage: 45 GB available space

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Storage: 45 GB available space

GTA 5 system requirements:

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GT 1GB / AMD Radeon HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GT 1GB / AMD Radeon HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) Storage: 72 GB available space

72 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB Storage: 72 GB available space

72 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Conclusion

Also Read

It is clear from the information provided above that the new remastered trilogy is much more demanding than GTA 5. However, this does not necessarily mean that the new GTA Trilogy games will look better. If they turn out to be as unoptimized as GTA 4, the requirements would naturally be much higher than they should be.

However, gamers with low-end PCs should note that the upcoming trilogy may not run on their systems. On the other hand, any PC with current-gen hardware should have no problem running it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan