Can low-end PCs run GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition?

Since the announcement of the remastered GTA Trilogy, fans have been wondering if they'd be able to play it on their systems. The system requirements for the upcoming games have been leaked, and it appears that low-end devices could struggle to run them.

The new games have supposedly been remastered on the Unreal engine, and as such, require up-to-date hardware. Gamers wishing to purchase the collection should first check out the system requirements given in this article.

GTA Remastered Trilogy: Will the new games run on low-end PCs?

Here are the system requirements for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition according to a leaker on GTAForums:

Minimum:

Processor: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300 Graphics Card (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage Space: 45 GB

45 GB OS: Windows 10

Recommended:

Processor: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Graphics Card (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage Space: 45 GB

45 GB OS: Windows 10

From the above mentioned system requirements, it seems obvious that low-end PCs will not be able to run it properly. The GTA remasters seem to be particularly RAM-heavy, as expected from open-world games. While the CPU and GPU requirements are not as high as most other AAA games, they're still higher than those of GTA 5.

This seems to imply that the remastered games are indeed getting significantly-improved graphics and are better suited to modern hardware. However, players shouldn't expect too much from them as it seems they could end up looking like one of the remaster mods that Take-Two Interactive shut down.

If the leaked system requirements end up holding true, gamers with low-end PCs will be unable to play the games. Most average modern computers or laptops, on the other hand, should be able to run them without any issues. However, with the ongoing global chip shortage and scalping of PC parts, it's not the best time for upgrading PCs.

For those who're truly desperate about running the remastered games, a better option would be to get a console. This would ensure a smooth experience without compromising on the quality of graphics. Also, gamers with average builds will likely not have to spend too much in upgrading their systems.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee