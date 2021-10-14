GTA leaker claims GTA The Trilogy looks the same as the original games with minor enhancements

A new report has surfaced regarding the GTA remastered trilogy. This time, the topic is the difference between the new and old games, which appears to be minor.

GTA fans have been waiting to see how the remastered GTA trilogy will look since Rockstar announced it a while back. According to the report, it may not be quite as impressive as some fans had hoped.

This article contains all the details revealed by the leaker about the GTA trilogy remasters.

Note: This article covers leaks and rumors and should not be taken as fact.

GTA The Trilogy leaks: The upcoming remasters allegedly look more or less the same as the old games

The above post was made by the Redditor GtaCheaterMan in the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. It details some of the new changes and explains that they're very minor. Here's everything GTA fans need to know about the leak:

Graphics and gameplay:

The games will largely resemble the 3D Universe GTA trilogy in terms of appearance. The trilogy now employs dynamic lighting rather than baked-in lighting, with textures upscaled and faces altered to seem less like triangles.

The gameplay is nearly identical to the original, but cutscenes have been entirely reanimated to appear less rigid with the characters now having actual fingers. Facial animations are said to have an uncanny valley effect, as the oddly good facial animations don't suit the low poly models.

Damage to cars is now more dynamic, and "damage models" are no longer used. Reflections are much higher, like in the mobile ports, but with higher resolution.

Map changes and new content:

Epic has an internal method for moving texture and geometry data from RenderWare to Unreal. Thus the maps should appear the same, except for the texture and lighting upgrades.

Ped AI was created to function in a manner that was generally comparable to that of the original games, not better or worse.

Except for skins from later versions of the original games, there will be practically little new material. However, GTA III includes a new "xmas" cheat code that covers Liberty City in snow.

While some players might definitely be disappointed by these leaks, others feel that this is to be expected.

The major changes seem to be in combat, which the leaker claims is much more intuitive. It is apparently comparable to the HD Universe games like GTA 4 and GTA 5.

Why was the Unreal Engine chosen for the GTA remaster trilogy?

The game was made using Unreal Engine since RenderWare was no longer up to date and didn't play well with modern hardware. RAGE was explored, but Unreal was chosen since tools to quickly transfer material from RenderWare were available.

For the most part, the new games are likely to be the "Definitive Editions," as they avoid many of the flaws that plagued previous mobile GTA ports. Dundee has allegedly already begun development on the mobile ports, which are expected to be released in Q2 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi