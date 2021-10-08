GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition teaser officially released

Rockstar has just released a teaser trailer for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. After so many rumors and leaks that had fans grabbing the edge of their seats, the wait is finally over.

The official Twitter handle of Rockstar Games has just proved the existence of the remastered trilogy through a short video. Fans can check it out for themselves below:

The video seems to use the recently leaked background images and plays the theme song from GTA 3. The remastered trilogy will be officially known as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

GTA Remastered Trilogy: Official teaser trailer revealed by Rockstar

Amidst the ever-increasing anticipation for GTA 6, and the bitter disappointment left by the Expanded & Enhanced trailer, there appears to be some respite for fans. Rockstar has finally confirmed the existence of the remastered 3D Universe trilogy.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: rsg.ms/d7c860a In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: rsg.ms/d7c860a https://t.co/RrbCl1EWLx

Rockstar had hinted at some surprises awaiting GTA fans just before Los Santos Tuners came out. Ever since then, fans have come up with various speculations regarding what the surprise could be. Ever since the reports of a remastered trilogy came up, the hype increased to new levels.

GTA fans have much to look forward to (Image via Rockstar Games, Twitter)

To celebrate the official release of GTA 3, Rockstar Games will be announcing the official dates for the remaster trilogy's release. The game seems to be coming out for all current generation platforms, as was previously reported.

Also Read

Rockstar also congratulated fans for their continued support, without which the series wouldn't have been as successful as it is right now. They haven't released any snippets of gameplay, so it can't be confirmed if the games are being made in the Unreal Engine or not.

However, judging by the Rockstar Games Launcher leaks, it seems more than likely to be made with it.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod