GTA Trilogy Remasters data found in new Rockstar Launcher update leak

A recent update to the Rockstar Games Launcher has revealed an exciting new information. When opened with a hex editor, the Launcher.exe file reveals information about the GTA Remastered Trilogy.

Nothing has GTA fans more hyped up than the Remastered Trilogy at the moment. With the disappointing trailer of the Expanded & Enhanced Edition, fans have been looking forward to an official announcement of a 3D trilogy remaster.

However, Rockstar has avoided any mention of it, just as they've been doing with GTA 6.

GTA Remastered Trilogy: New data hints at unreal engine remake

When rumors of a remastered trilogy surfaced, it was speculated that they would be created with the Unreal engine.

When rumors of a remastered trilogy surfaced, it was speculated that they would be created with the Unreal engine. Many people were skeptical, especially since Rockstar's own RAGE (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine) engine is quite good. Others felt that the remasters might be made with the RenderWare engine instead.

However, the new report seems to remove all doubts regarding this issue. The hex code revealed in the editor translates to the following:

"Grand Theft Auto: III - Unreal"

"Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Unreal"

"Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Unreal"

Apart from this, the icons for the upcoming games have also been revealed. In the launcher itself, fans have found new and enhanced icons for all three games:

Here's a better view of the new icons:

The new icons look much more refined (Image via @GTANet, Twitter)

As can be seen from the above picture, these are completely new designs of the 3D trilogy game icons. All three are stylized representations of the games' number/expansion names. They all seem to be bordered with golden outlines.

Some fans are still skeptical of this new information, and refuse to believe anything unless it's mentioned by Rockstar. However, these detailings look too elaborate to be fake. Unless Rockstar is planning for an early April Fool's in the fall season, this seems to be legit.

