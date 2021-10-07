New leaked images from GTA trilogy remaster: What could it mean?

With as many leaks on the GTA trilogy remaster as there are today, it's hard to deny its inevitable release.

A new leak associated with the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC has revealed some details on icons and other images. A name like "icon_gtasaunreal" gives players an idea of what they should expect. It even aligns with old leaks that stated that the GTA trilogy remaster would be on the Unreal Engine.

This leak primarily focuses on images, so players won't find any videos on its gameplay just yet. However, a picture is worth a thousand words, and in this case, there are plenty of images to analyze.

What players should know about the new leaked images from the GTA trilogy remaster

GTANet @GTANet gtaforums.com/topic/968676-g… The Rockstar Games Launcher on PC has just had an update! And with it... #GTATrilogy The Rockstar Games Launcher on PC has just had an update! And with it... #GTATrilogygtaforums.com/topic/968676-g… https://t.co/ojQxVjSKP4

This Tweet includes a link to the GTA forums. There is a ton of discussion going on now (with over 1K people viewing it). At first glance, it seems to be a basic text leak. However, there are several images to share.

As everything in this article includes leaks of some nature, it's worth noting that it's all subject to change. This leak comes from an official source (the Rockstar Games Launcher).

Background images

The background image for GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some background images for the GTA trilogy remaster have already surfaced on the Internet. The one shown above pertains to GTA 3. It was found in the achievements folder, so some achievement icons would likely appear over it.

The background image for GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

This background image is for the GTA Vice City achievements. Fittingly enough, it represents the GTA Vice City esthetic with a background that resembles Tommy Vercetti's shirt.

The background image for GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA San Andreas background image mostly has shades of green. It's worth noting that the achievement icons shown below alter the color in some of them (ranging from blue hues to orange ones).

Some achievement icons have been leaked as well. Funnily enough, one of the GTA San Andreas icons references Bigfoot. There are no details on how the player unlocks each achievement. Hence, one can only guess what each icon correlates to in the GTA trilogy remaster.

Something like "100%" is obvious, whereas just seeing OG Loc doesn't tell the player too much information. Still, some players love to achievement hunt, so the above Tweet will give them plenty to contemplate.

Many of the icons reuse old official artwork in the GTA trilogy remaster.

Official logos

The GTA trilogy remaster leak also includes some logos. These logos are essentially the original titles but with a gold "THE DEFINITIVE EDITION" text underneath them.

There may only be photos at the moment, but this leak has a surprising amount of information to come from the Rockstar Games Launcher, so it seems like many fans' hopes and dreams will come true.

They haven't officially announced the GTA trilogy remaster yet, but the leaks only become more credible every day. More substantial information can always come out in the near future to discuss, with Sportskeeda ready to cover it.

