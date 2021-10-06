GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition logos and achievement icons allegedly found by leakers

GTA fans have many reasons to be excited right now, and all of these are related to the GTA Trilogy Remasters. Yesterday, observant fans noticed that the Rockstar Games Launcher contains the names and desktop icons of the upcoming remasters.

Further reports have come in regarding the logos and achievement icons for the new games. Some of these seem to be hinting towards new achievements in all three games.

GTA Remastered Trilogy achievement icons and logos leaked

New achievement icons have also been found by alloc8or on the @GTAForums - some are new & one of them seems to be related to the biggest myth from SA. https://t.co/9mCrG6rprK

A user named alloc8or has seemingly found new achievement icons for the upcoming remastered trilogy. As GTA fans can see from the tweet above, these include achievements from all three games. A lot of these seem to be new, especially the one that takes a jab at the bigfoot myth from GTA San Andreas.

It shows a large humanoid footprint which is a common identifying image associated with the sasquatch. One of the GTA Vice City achievement icons has also caught the attention of fans. It seems to depict a bicycle, something that was never included in the original game.

The header logos for the new games seem to be revealed as well. Just as with the icons that were leaked yesterday, these seem to be remade in higher quality:

From these logos, it seems that the remastered trilogy will be named "The Definitive Edition". This applies to each of the three games, which has raised another question - will it be a single application with all three games or three separate games?

Some fans are still unenthusiastic about the trilogy, as Rockstar hasn't released another GTA game in years. The PS3/Xbox 360 remasters of the GTA San Andreas were widely criticized since it was just a poorly made port of the remastered game that had been released on mobile.

The recent trailer for GTA 5's Expanded & Enhanced also seemed to be a big disappointment. Fans have been visibly upset regarding the lack of changes in the re-release and have thus diverted all of their excitement towards the remastered trilogy rumors.

Rockstar hasn't announced anything related to the GTA Trilogy remasters yet. However, from all the sources that have been unveiled till now, it seems unlikely to be fake.

