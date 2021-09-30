GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition - Everything we know so far

What can we reveal about GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition that we know so far? Thanks to some keen GTA fans and sleuths keeping their eyes open and ears to the ground, there is some news!

GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition has recently been seen on a Korean website as having been rated by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. The ratings board filed for PC ratings today on September 30th, so eager players are sure to receive the next piece of breaking news any day now.

The GTA Base @TheGTABase BREAKING; Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy ‘The Definitive edition’ has been rated in Korea BREAKING; Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy ‘The Definitive edition’ has been rated in Korea https://t.co/ahkC1GEdd8

This is all the confirmation players are going to need - the 100% certainty players of GTA have been waiting for to ascertain the release of the fully remastered trilogy including, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grant Theft Auto San Andreas. All of them are lifelong GTA player favorites. They are probably going to look incredible.



Based on news from August 2021, Take-2 Interactive confirmed they had three "unannounced" remasters or remakes "in the works." As the parent company of Rockstar games, GTA fans worldwide went crazy.

Three reliable and corroborating sources said way back in August, if not before, that GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition was in its final stages of production.

According to sources that have been closely following GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition news since day one - sources who in the past have reliably alerted GTA players of upcoming Rockstar updates and releases:

"All three of these games are being remastered using Unreal Engine and will be a mix of new and old graphics" - sources close to Rockstar

So what's next for GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition!

What's next is that fans have to wait, but in comfort - comfort knowing that it is on the way. Whether or not this release will satisfy fans who have been clamoring for the announcement of GTA 6 remains to be seen. However, those who have been playing GTA 5 and GTA Online since day one, will likely see this title as a breath of fresh air.

