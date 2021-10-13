Rockstar Games tweet about GTA Trilogy is their most liked in history

There is no denying how popular the original GTA Trilogy is when looking at Rockstar Games' tweet history.

GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas were three of the most famous and legendary titles for their day. Each title has its respective fanbase today, and it's vital to understand how instrumental they were to the series.

Hence, it's no surprise that Rockstar's recent tweet announcing the GTA Trilogy would end up being the most liked in history. It was a simple tweet, but fans were left salivating at the prospect of playing these remastered games.

Fans really loved Rockstar Games' tweet about GTA Trilogy

The tweet above has the highest number of likes and retweets for any post on the Rockstar Games Twitter account. Unsurprisingly, it also has the highest number of overall engagements for Rockstar.

It has over 354K likes, 66.5K retweets, and 30.7K quote tweets. Thus, it has an engagement rate of 3.39%, substantially higher than what Rockstar usually gets.

Ultimately, it's a 25-second video. GTA 3's theme song is playing in the background, and the viewer sees Misty's silhouette with some official artwork acting as the silhouette. A pink Rockstar Games logo appears, and the same thing happens with one of the GTA Vice City twins.

Then, a green Rockstar Games logo shows up, and something similar happens with GTA San Andreas's Rochell'le. Viewers then find out that the GTA Trilogy is coming soon.

Other popular Rockstar tweets

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: rsg.ms/d7c860a In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: rsg.ms/d7c860a https://t.co/RrbCl1EWLx

The above GTA Trilogy post is the second most-liked tweet in Rockstar history (over 53.7K likes). In terms of retweets, it's the third-highest for the company (7.7k retweets). It was part of the same series of tweets as the one talked about above.

There were three tweets in-between this one and the most popular tweet in history chronologically. Those three echoed the same message as what Rockstar shared on its Newswire page: Rockstar is thankful for its fans' support and how GTA 3's 20th anniversary is drawing near.

The idea of the GTA Trilogy strongly resonates with the Twitter community. Of course, there's the usual response that involves a desperate fan pleading for GTA 6. However, most of the discussion revolves around the GTA Trilogy.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021Details: rsg.ms/7431792 GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021Details: rsg.ms/7431792 https://t.co/xn5GbMDkCV

GTA Online has been the main focus for Rockstar, and it has (unsurprisingly) dominated much of their Twitter reactions. The tweet shown above is the most popular one.

It ranks fourth in overall retweets (6.9K) and third in likes (45K). Interestingly enough, this one is somber compared to the joyous news of the GTA Trilogy being announced.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We're giving away 10 Red Dead Redemption 2: Collector's Boxes to celebrate the special limited-time re-release at the Rockstar Warehouse. Follow @RockstarGames and retweet this today by 11:59pm ET for a chance to win. Eligibility/Rules: rsg.ms/04db68f We're giving away 10 Red Dead Redemption 2: Collector's Boxes to celebrate the special limited-time re-release at the Rockstar Warehouse. Follow @RockstarGames and retweet this today by 11:59pm ET for a chance to win. Eligibility/Rules: rsg.ms/04db68f https://t.co/dJReFUnTwf

Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't usually dominate Rockstar's most popular tweets, but one of them did hit second place in terms of the highest number of retweets (25.6K).

Also Read

In this case, players had to retweet it for an opportunity to win one of ten Red Dead Redemption 2's Collector's Boxes. It featured several interesting pieces of memorabilia related to the game.

This tweet ranked 10th in terms of the overall highest number of likes for a Rockstar tweet (over 17K likes). It has significantly fewer likes and retweets than the post about the GTA Trilogy.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Were you hyped for the initial announcement? Yes No 0 votes so far