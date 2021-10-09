Is the GTA Trilogy Remaster worth the hype?

With the recent GTA Trilogy Remaster announcement, it's no surprise that many fans are hyping themselves up.

However, it's too early to tell if the GTA Trilogy Remaster is worth the hype or not. Rockstar Games has stated that they will share more details on the gameplay in the future. There is no gameplay to analyze yet.

That said, there are still some elements of their recent announcement that might intrigue players. The GTA Trilogy Remaster will launch in the near future on various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

That's massive news for Nintendo fans, as they haven't had any GTA games on the main console before.

Should fans be hyped for the GTA Trilogy Remaster?

Over 220K users have liked Rockstar Games' recent Tweet regarding the GTA Trilogy Remaster's announcement. Not only that, but over 45K people have retweeted it. The average Rockstar Games' Tweet has nowhere near as much engagement.

Hence, it's safe to say that the community is thrilled with the idea of the GTA Trilogy Remaster being official. These three iconic GTA games are legendary in their own right, so the GTA Trilogy Remaster has a lot to live up to.

Why some fans are hyped about the GTA Trilogy Remaster

Fans love the official Xbox Twitter account's response to Rockstar Games. Nostalgia is a powerful feeling, and seeing something as simple as the Johnson House makes players reminisce about GTA San Andreas.

Having the ability to replay GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas with better graphics is exciting enough for some fans. However, Rockstar Games also stated there will be "modern gameplay enhancements."

Although they don't specify what those improvements could be, one can assume that it will fix the clunkiness present in the older titles. The GTA Trilogy Remaster will still aim to maintain the classic feel of these games, so players don't have to worry about it being unrecognizable.

Also, the game being available on the Nintendo Switch is a welcome surprise. The GTA Trilogy Remaster will be on several platforms, so fans can play it however they fancy.

Possible flaws in the GTA Trilogy Remaster

One of the potentially most significant flaws in the GTA Trilogy Remaster is that it might not have all the original music from the three GTA games. Some ports of these classic GTA titles have removed songs in the past.

Hence, some fans might be disappointed if one of their favorite GTA songs is not in the GTA Trilogy Remaster. Renewing musical licenses is a complicated issue, so fans shouldn't hype themselves up expecting every song to return.

Could the modern improvements resemble what players already get via mods? (Image via SilentWolfGaming)

Old-school purists might not enjoy whatever the "modern gameplay enhancements" entail. But even regular fans might be skeptical about the so-called improvements in GTA Trilogy Remaster.

Rockstar Games states that they will share more information in the upcoming weeks, so players should curb their excitement until they see more concrete information.

Rockstar Games is also removing old digital versions of the three GTA games. If the GTA Trilogy Remaster ends up being underwhelming, then fans might not be happy as they revert back to the old games (if they don't own it yet).

