5 modern gameplay enhancements that would be great in the new GTA Trilogy

Rockstar Games hasn't yet specified what the "modern gameplay enhancements" are for the GTA Trilogy.

However, that shouldn't stop fans from speculating what these enhancements are. There are plenty of features in modern GTA games that would make the classic GTA Trilogy feel better. The old games were great, but they lacked convenience in some areas and often felt limiting.

Five modern gameplay enhancements that would be fantastic in the new GTA Trilogy

5) Weapon Wheel

GTA 5's Weapon Wheel system (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manually scrolling through one's weaponry doesn't genuinely add anything to the game. It feels clunky, especially in today's environment. Nowadays, players often have hotkeys that summon a specific weapon that they need.

If that doesn't work for the GTA Trilogy, then reusing GTA 5's Weapon Wheel is also serviceable. It's convenient for the player, and the GTA Trilogy's weaponry wouldn't clash with how the Weapon Wheel works.

4) Radio Wheel

It's similar to the Weapon Wheel, except it features radio stations, instead (Image via Rockstar Games)

The classic GTA Trilogy has some terrific tunes to listen to, so it's a shame that it's also inconvenient to use. If a player scrolls past the radio station they like, they will have to go back. It wastes time, which can quickly build up in a playthrough.

Modern GTA games implement a wheel system so players can choose their radio station. It would also be nice if one could choose their favorite radio stations like in GTA Online.

3) Free aim shooting in vehicles

The white dot lets players know where they're aiming at (Image via Rockstar Games)

The old-school feel of doing a drive-by to one's side isn't all that practical for general gameplay purposes. By comparison, modern GTA games give far more control over how players can shoot at their foes.

Naturally, the latter is more acceptable in modern video games. In these types of games, one can still shoot left or right like in the old GTA Trilogy (or forward if on a motorcycle). The main difference entails that the player can shoot anywhere else, as well.

That significant distinction means that they are better-suited to handling vertical challenges. Plus, the old games allowed players to aim anywhere in some missions. So it wouldn't feel that out of place in the new GTA Trilogy.

2) Swimming

Goodbye Tommy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Seeing Tommy Vercetti swim in Vice City would be a much-appreciated yet straightforward change. Vice City is a beautiful coastal series of islands, so it's absurd to think that nobody in GTA Vice City could swim.

Swimming would also be a decent feature in GTA 3. Anything that minimizes gameplay frustration would do wonders for its fans. It's not like these games necessitate the ability to dive underwater; players only need to swim to avoid pointless deaths.

Hence, having swimming as a feature in the GTA Trilogy would be a small but valuable addition to these old classics.

1) Cover system

The old GTA Trilogy allowed players to go behind objects manually, but it wasn't anywhere near as clean as modern GTA games. A simple button command to hide behind a car or an object would make some of these games' challenging moments seem more realistic than before.

Players couldn't crouch in GTA 3, and GTA Vice City's crouching was too stiff. Ergo, a modern cover system would significantly alleviate one of these games' biggest downsides.

The general layout of these games would also complement this modern feature. If push comes to shove, the player can also use any nearby vehicle to help them in any shootout.

The best modern gameplay enhancements would make the player feel like they have more control over their characters in the GTA Trilogy. These features shouldn't make the old titles feel unrecognizable; instead, they should be more welcoming to modern GTA fans.

