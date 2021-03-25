5 features in GTA 5 that players immediately loved

GTA 5's features are among some of the most robust in the entire GTA series.

GTA 5 is well-renowned for its attention to detail (for a 2013 game), so its features are often rich in content. Some of the features are incredibly minor to a casual player, while other features seem delightful to mess around with for the more hardcore fanbase. As far as features go, GTA 5 has it all.

Naturally, there are a lot more than five features players are bound to love when playing the game. For the sake of making this article a little more unique, it will focus on GTA 5's unique features (or its unique twists are pre-existing ones if it's notable enough). Even then, a list like that would be longer than one would expect. Nonetheless, GTA 5 is still going strong sales-wise, so there's no harm in reliving the game's great features.

Five features in GTA 5 that players immediately loved

#5 - Internet

Image via GTA Wiki

No, this isn't GTA Online or another feature that requires the player to have Internet. GTA 4 introduced the Internet feature most players are aware of today, but GTA 5 expanded on the concept. Predictably, this means that there are even more sites for players to explore in GTA 5.

Naturally, some sites would be utterly useless, but it still added flavor to an otherwise complete game. One of the more interesting features related to the Internet in GTA Online that had a use was the stock market. Here, players could potentially make millions, especially after one of Lester's Assassination Missions.

Whether it was a useless site like Lifeinvader or a car dealership website, there's always something to check out in GTA 5. It's a simple feature, but it's well-appreciated by players.

#4 - Tennis

Image via GTA Wiki

Sports are often a blast to experience in real life, so it's always a treat to see it in a video game. Tennis in GTA 5 is like a lite version of a video game solely dedicated to tennis, but that's part of the charm. In a regular tennis game, a player can usually only play tennis. In GTA 5, they can go to a strip club instead, if they choose.

It's a great diversion, especially since it's more active than golf. Golf has existed in previous GTA titles, but tennis was first introduced in GTA 5. The player can even play with some important NPCs, so it's a cool way to kill some time.

#3 - Rockstar Editor & Director Mode

Image via GTA Wiki

Rockstar Editor is a great feature that creative players love to mess around with. It's hard to not immediately love a feature that allows the player to change their character model and create videos of whatever is on their mind. It's a feature that's as boundless as a player's creativity allows it.

Rockstar was also kind enough to include tutorials with their Rockstar Editor, so players can learn the bare essentials quite easily. It's a robust feature, so it's undeniably one that players love to mess around with.

It's also a good feature for content creation, as players can easily save and share videos with it. It should be noted that the Rockstar Editor (and Director Mode) only exists in the enhanced versions of GTA 5, so players on the Xbox 360 and PS3 won't be able to enjoy this great feature.

#2 - GTA Online

Image via Rockstar Games

By all accounts, GTA Online is technically a feature within GTA 5. GTA Online is jampacked with hundreds of activities, so it's not uncommon for some casual fans to buy GTA 5 solely for GTA Online. That's not to say GTA 5 is bad, but rather, GTA Online is really popular.

Just as GTA 5 is a full game with so much to do, so is GTA Online. The only reason GTA Online isn't number one on this list is that some fans have grown to utterly despise it. However, in terms of sheer numbers, GTA Online is the most popular feature found in GTA 5.

In many ways, GTA Online is like a whole new game. It shares many similarities with the base game, but it's been expanded upon in so many ways. The fact that GTA Online is still updated but that GTA 5's base game isn't, should tell fans all they need to know.

#1 - Heists

Image via GTA Wiki

Heists have existed in the GTA series before, but not to the level of detail present in GTA 5. Players are often given two methods of completing a heist, yet their level of freedom doesn't stop there. They can also choose the crewmates they want for the heist, as there are notable differences between the available options.

These heists even serve as the main feature seen throughout the game. From a storyline perspective, players are introduced to heists in the prologue. Here, they can see that Michael, Trevor, and Brad are the gunmen and the unnamed driver is the getaway driver.

Even when heists return in Michael's story, the player remembers that heist over most of the other mission types in the game. It's easily the most iconic part of GTA 5, especially since players love how much money one can get from a single heist.

Aside from the regular heists, there are also the preparation missions. It helps add immersion and realism to GTA 5's story, and it's a feature most fans will probably love to see return in GTA 6.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.