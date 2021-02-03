Locations of the 3 Gauntlet Cars in GTA 5 Heist setup

GTA 5 capitalized on an aspect of the franchise that was previously explored, albeit on a much smaller scale in previous games: Heists.

Heists formed the bedrock of what made GTA 5 so special and was a huge part of the Story Mode and now Online as well.

Taking inspiration from some of the best Heist movies of all time, GTA 5 puts players in charge of elaborate Heists that usually involve a bit of setup.

The biggest Heist in the game, aptly titled "The Big Score," tasks the player with procuring three Bravado Gauntlets and modding them with specific instructions to be used in the Heist.

This particular setup only becomes available when picking the Subtle approach for The Big Score. The three Bravado Gauntlets act as getaway vehicles for the protagonists as they drive away with the Gold in GTA 5.

The 3 Gauntlet Cars' locations in GTA 5 Heist setup

Simply procuring any Gauntlet off the street wouldn't do much, and the player will have to steal the cars from three particular locations on the map.

Advertisement

After the player has stolen a Gauntlet, they must simply drive it to Los Santos Customs and customize and tune it for the Heist.

The cars can be collected in any order and customized with paint jobs in any way the player wants.

Location 1: Rockford Hills

Rockford Hills Gauntlet Pillbox Hill Gauntlet Mission Row Gauntlet

The Gauntlet in Rockford Hills will be sitting in a parking lot opposite Vangelico, the store that the crew takes on in the first Heist of the game. The Gauntlet is usually by itself, so should it be pretty easy to spot.

Location 2: Pillbox Hill

Pillbox Hill Location

Advertisement

The Gauntlet in Pillbox Hill can be found on the roof of a multi-storey parking building and can be stolen quite easily.

Location 3: Mission Row

The Mission Row Gauntlet can be pretty easy to miss as it is usually just sitting in an open parking lot.

Drive the car to Los Santos Customs unharmed and customize it with bulletproof tires to receive an Achievement/Trophy.