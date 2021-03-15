5 features GTA 6 should bring back from previous games in the series

GTA 6 has been on the horizon for who knows how long, so fans often speculate which features from previous games should return in the game.

Even though there's a strong possibility that most fan-favorite features will return in GTA 6, the Grand Theft Auto series is known for cutting some content even when the situation doesn't call for it.

A good example is a minor feature like the vehicle-based side mission, "Burglar," only appearing in GTA San Andreas and no subsequent titles. It was well-received and offered unique gameplay, but it never came back.

Of course, significant features are also excluded from some games in later titles. For example, players could dive in GTA San Andreas, but not in GTA 4. What makes this example especially poignant is that it did return in GTA 5.

Hence, there's always a possibility that the features below could return in GTA 6 after an absence.

Five features that should come back in GTA 6 from previous games in the series

#5 - An online experience akin to GTA Online

GTA 6 could experiment with something grander in terms of Online content (Image via Red Bull)

Starting the list is the most likely feature to return in GTA 6. Now, not every player enjoyed GTA Online for what it was, but it was primarily responsible for making GTA 5 unquestionably the most successful GTA game of all time. It allowed players to play with their friends from across the world, and it gave players many memories that they'll cherish.

Of course, a simple rehash of GTA Online isn't needed. Rather, GTA 6 could experiment with something grander. Rockstar Games can keep the idea of GTA Online, but expand it so that it would not only not make GTA Online obsolete, but also make GTA 6's online features more distinct and unique.

#4 - Vice City

GTA Vice City hasn't been seen since Vice City Storie (Image via GTA Vice City Steam Community)

Although several leaks are talking about Vice City returning, it would be nice to know if the infamous 80s and Miami-inspired city would ever return in a modern GTA game. Vice City was fine for its time, but imagine how much better it would look with modern technology. It would be breathtaking.

Considering Vice City hasn't been seen since Vice City Stories, there is a lot Rockstar could do with it now in GTA 6, if it were to return.

Its layout is noticeably different compared to other cities in the GTA franchise, so it could also inspire the publisher to make a map feel unique enough from San Andreas or Liberty City for modern fans to enjoy.

#3 - More advanced combat

GTA isn't exactly well-known for shooting mechanics (Image via DeaadEnd, YouTube)

Shooting is often one of GTA's weakest aspects (at least compared to other modern games), but some of its games had above-average hand-to-hand combat. Between GTA San Andreas's several martial arts styles and GTA 4's more in-depth combat, GTA 6 would greatly benefit from incorporating better fighting features.

Some fans saw GTA 5's combat as a downgrade from GTA 4's system, so it would be nice to revert to the latter. Combat doesn't have to take as long as it does in GTA 4, but having more fighting options never hurts. It hurts the poor NPC the player is attacking, but at least the player could be more creative in their rampages.

#2 - Skill stats

There are many simple ways to incentivize players to raise their skills (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 featured several stats that players could raise if they trained in it for a while. Strength in GTA 5 could be trained by repeatedly punching people, while something like Stamina could be improved through running.

It's a simple feature, but it's something RPG fans love in the GTA series. There's even a slight degree of customization regarding GTA San Andreas' fat and muscle stats that fans dearly miss.

If GTA 6 brought back a feature like this, it would be nice if Rockstar expanded upon it. Perhaps with a skill like Strength, gamers could climb more objects than if they had lower Strength. There are many simple ways to incentivize players to raise their skills, so it would be nice if the effects were more notable.

#1 - A fully customizable protagonist

Plenty of other modern games allow deep character customization (Image via Devin Grace, YouTube)

One of the best parts of GTA Online is that the protagonist is highly customizable. Players can determine their gender, outfits, hair, and facial structure (to a degree).

Plenty of other modern games allow deep character customization, so it's surprising that GTA Online is the first main GTA game (technically a part of GTA 5, but some fans consider it a separate game) to include it.

Now, some fans might be curious how a story would work with an avatar character. Contrary to most people's expectations, a voiced avatar protagonist can work, as evident in the Saints Row series.

There are several voice options for their customizable protagonists, so there is no question that a game like GTA 6 would not include it if Rockstar really wanted to. However, this feature is more likely a pipe dream for the base game of GTA 6, but there's a good chance that it could return in GTA 6's online system.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.